WYLDE Esports partners with PUMA

WYLDE Esportsthe Irish esports organization co-owned by the Jamaican Usain Bolthas announced a partnership with the sportswear brand COUGAR. This will be official partner of WYLDE, and all players will wear PUMA kits. For now they have not revealed any further plans or financial aspects of the association.

wylde is a relatively young esports organization that has already made some big moves in this arena. Usain Boltmulti-time Olympic gold medalist, he joined the organization in March 2022. It currently has equipment in FIFA, VALORANT, Rocket League and Rainbow Six: Siege.

COUGAR is a German sportswear brand very active in the esports sectoras well as in traditional sports. She is currently associated with NAVI, entropix, Gen.G, FUT Esports and other esports brands, mainly as an official apparel partner. Usain Bolt is also an ambassador for PUMA, with which he became associated in 2003.

My relationship with PUMA has been very close throughout my career. It’s very special to me to see my WYLDE esports team aligned with PUMA as we build a global organization. Our WYLDE pro players will proudly wear PUMA kit, as I myself have for so many years. Usain Bolt, co-owner of WYLDE Esports

wylde has been in the news recently after win the Rainbow Six GSA League and sign an important partnership with Virgin Mediaa British telecommunications company, in 2022.