X Practical Course on Pain Medicine

Access, humanization and efficiency. These are all three basic aspects pain unit should aim ease the suffering of patients with acute and severe pathology. To achieve this, it is essential that experts have the necessary training latest progress And traditional techniques that manage to improve care in this type of people, and one of the most effective ways to achieve this a practical course teacher enrique on the reg The corpse of interventionism in pain,

This training, which fulfills the tenth edition This year, it is targeted at anesthesiologists specializing in pain, neurosurgeons and doctors interested in the practice. In the workshop held on 8, 9 and 10 February, the target was once again set to submit a proposal. Understanding Neuroanatomy Fundamentals of performing pain techniques and treatments. Likewise, it aims to teach knowledge about aspects of general surgery that help complement the traditional techniques performed.

In addition to the theoretical part containing various tables full of information about this type of interventions, it also had a practical part whose bodies Where those interested learned to deal with the techniques of management radiological image And ultrasound is necessary for the diagnosis and execution of aggressive techniques in pain.

Syllabus It contained “all” the tools that were implemented last functionAs the head of the department of pain unit of Quironsalud in Madrid said, david abezon, “In the thoracic region we combine ultrasound with fluoroscope So that we can check that we are where we want to be, and see the structures at greatest risk to us, such as vascular structures,” he explained. Medical writing.

News in Pain Unit Workshops

New this year, Abezon highlights a “very innovative” table interspinous spacer For older patients who have canal stenosis, “They are internationally recognized percutaneous techniques that are performed by pain units. And, although in Spain it is not yet very developed, we are lucky to have a table capable of showing how this procedure is performed,” this anesthesiologist emphasized.



David Abejón, head of the pain unit department of Quironsalud in Madrid.







The future is hopeful. As progress has been made introduction of ultrasound In routine practice, this has allowed experts to access structures that were previously “too complex” because of physical relationships, whereas they can now be done with direct vision. “There is a lot of potential in the future with new technologies coming in because there seems to be a lot of progress being made in pain therapy,” Abezon highlights.

Importance of training for pain intervention

With this expert, co-director of the course and head of the pain unit of the San Juan de Dios Hospital in Córdoba, Francisco Gomez Armentahas given importance to the knowledge and innovative technologies with which students participating in this course will be trained, such as those related to Interception, Radio Frequency Or infusion, among others.



Francisco Gomez, Head of the Pain Unit of the San Juan de Dios Hospital.







Although this version is mainly for anesthesiologists, more and more neurosurgeons and rehabilitators are involved in these interventions. “It’s not a specialty, it’s a multidisciplinary medical profession Where there is room for all types of professionals who will always contribute greatly to our anesthesiologists who do the techniques,” he stressed.

Joint work in pain intervention between US and Europe

The president of the American Society of Pain and Neuroscience flew in from the United States for the meeting, Tim dear. For this expert, this type of treatment in Europe, and especially in Spain, “It is improving rapidly” At the last moment. He stressed, “The technology we have in the United States is finally reaching Spain, where there are a large number of well-trained professionals who are doing a very good job.”



Tim Dear, President of the American Society of Pain and Neuroscience.







Cooperative work between the US and Europe is essential. As mentioned, these two continents work together with the same treatment to check if the results are similar and then, to repeat and validate the decision. what are patients Who can benefit most from them?

“This consortium is important for developing products for new treatments and recording our data. We need to store information to know what we are doing, what works and what doesn’t. I think this is going to be our nearest future, Use that data in conjunction with AI To make sure we’re doing things the right way,” he explained.

A historical tour of pain medicine

One of the presentations given is Ignacio VelazquezCoordinator of the Pain Unit of Guadix Hospital. The focus is on their table pain through history, It was synthesized by the 19th century. He explained, “I have made the transition from three great concepts that have existed in history: pain as grace, pain as disorder, and pain as misfortune.”

This last concept is the one that is closest to our times. According to Velázquez, we live in a “completely hedonistic” society that does not tolerate pain and requires experts to relieve it. “This is our fight right now improvements in pain technology Without abandoning human treatment for improvement because, sometimes, there are some that are difficult to control, but you always have to take care To that patient. They are incurable diseases, but there are never people who are careless,” he argued.