x-ray of an industry that attracts crowds







The DICE Awards statuette is an award equivalent to the film Oscars.

Javier Otaegui is a pioneer in the local development of videogames. Towards the end of the 90s, when he was barely 15 years old, he created Malvinas, a strategy game whose objective was for the Argentines to win the war, which sold some 5,000 copies. A total success , if one takes into account his limited experience in the business. This computer engineer graduated from ITBA is 42 years old today, he is CEO and founder of Tlön Industry, one of the 150 existing studios in the country.

Otaegui is considered a guru among companies in the sector. in 2021 launched Per Aspera on the marketa strategy video game for PC that was nominated among the best in the world by the AIAS (Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences), in a category that competed to win the “DICE Award” of the category against the famous Flight Simulator, from Microsoft.

“It is an exclusive event that takes place annually in Las Vegas, in which studio owners, directors, producers and distributors vote, that is, the most important people in the industry,” recalls Otaegui. The ceremony was virtual due to the restrictions of the pandemic, but AIAS sent him the award for the nomination (a statuette) that She was held at Customs involved in a series of Kafkaesque procedures. “They asked me for the name of the artist who designed the statuette,” Otaegui laments.

However, Otaegui stresses that this is not the worst. He assures that the business of creating videogames in Argentina, which bills US$90 million annually in exports, is going through a critical moment between the stocks and because “we are obliged to settle at the official exchange rate,” he says. He adds that only 10% of the games generate profits.“More than half is at a loss, due to fixed costs and because to compete we have to sell twice as much as our competitors,” the businessman remarks.

Consolidated companies coexist in the local market, such as Globant, Etermax (creator of Trivia Crack) and Nimble Giant. With other smaller ones, among which Tlön Industry, Purple Tree, Pixowl, Killabunnies, Widow, Dedalord, Digi Learnnials and Games Station stand out. Most point to their own developments, mainly for cell phonesOn the other hand, others provide services for the giants of the sector.

Ezequiel Heyn, from Purple Tree, says that 10 people work in his studio, including programmers, graphic designers, screenwriters and digital sound engineers. “Basically, there are two business models. One of them is the premium (which consists of charging for each download) and the free one for mobile, which is monetized with advertising and purchases to advance in the game,” he explained to Clarion. In one way or another, Heyn argues that “Getting a hit is very difficult.”

Game development is a sub-branch of the software industry. The companies are represented by ADVA (Argentine Video Game Developers Association), which in its latest statistics indicated that the sector employs 1,495 professionals. 71% of local production is destined for PCs and 61% for smartphones. Some of them have two versions of the same game.

In general, always according to ADVA, they are small companies: 54% are micro-SMEs, 32% are SMEs and only 14% are medium-sized companies. Last year, 39 video games manufactured in Argentina were launched on the market. Of those, 34 demanded up to 6 months of development and the remaining 5, over that period.

Globant’s case is different. The Argentine unicorn created a business unit to provide services to games considered AAAthat is, the great productions, including FIFA, Halo, Counter Strike and League of Legend. The value of a downloaded copy ranges from $10 to $150.

Globant has 27,000 of which 700 employees (300 in Argentina) work for giants like Electronic Arts, Ubisoft, Warner and Epic Games. Paula Haurie, its Managing Director, points out that local gaming “is still a niche business within a market that moves more than US$160,000 million annually.”

Who watches it on TV







Image of the final of the League of Legends tournament in Tecnopolis.

The development of video games and communication platforms advanced together. Thousands of fans are enthusiastic about this kind of entertainment, but at the same time, the audience of those who follow it through the live broadcasts of the main tournaments and events in the field is increasing.

Telecom opened an exclusive signal in 2019, 601, to broadcast tournaments, including the Master Flow League (League of Legends), Unity League Flow (Counter Strike GO) and the Flow Fire League (Counter Strike GO). “As a brand, there was a need to cover and reach that segment, which is still niche.”, says Silvana Cataldo, Business Owner of Entertainment of the company.

Flow went from broadcasting over 60 gaming events in 2019 to completing more than 585 in 2022, “a more than considerable figure, taking into account that Flow is not a native gamer platform”, emphasizes Cataldo. He alludes to the fact that the main channels for broadcasting events of these characteristics are the Twitch social network and some YouTube channels.

Some tournaments convene crowds, especially in the final instances, which due to their massiveness are held in large stadiums. Hence the interest of many brands in sponsoring professional championships, teams and leagues.

Cataldo explains that Telecom is exploring ways to go towards a format similar to that of music. Flow, for example, inaugurated the live broadcasts of various recitals and festivals, including Lollapalooza. “Gaming is relevant, but not enough to consider it massive”, says the senior executive.

Another important indicator is the consumption of mobile (4G) and fixed (Wi Fi) broadband. At the moment, gaming represents 3% of household data consumption. Streaming and videos lead, with 60% of digital traffic. Further behind is the Web (21%) and 10% goes to social media consumption.

Cataldo assures that video game competition broadcasts have enormous potential and that alternatives are being analyzed to monetize audiences.

