Xavi found the ‘key’ in the center of the field, releasing Pedri and Gundogan

The victory of FC Barcelona against Alavés (1-3) left very good offensive feelings for the Barça team. beyond the usual mistakes at the back and the goal was conceded, Xavi Hernandez satisfies Mendizzoroza after trying Andreas Christensen as a defensive pivot, The Dane’s presence not only gave the team a safe exit but also freed up their midfield trident.

Frenkie de Jong and, mainly, both Elke Gundogan and Pedri had more freedom to settle into the opposite area and create threat in the opponent’s area, The Canarian sat at left-back in the absence of Ferran Torres and Joao Félix, while the German international returned to the position where he performed best at Manchester City last season, as a playmaker and with the freedom to move across the entire front of the field. with.

In the first half, the Pole opened the scoring, taking advantage of Gundo’s filtered pass in Barça’s first dangerous action. In the second half, the Gelsenkirchen player took advantage of Pedri’s pass and volleyed the ball into the goal and performed brilliantly, in addition, he also had enough distance to assist in the recovery. Frenkie, very active as a mixed midfielder, did the same, improving Barça’s ball circulation, who brilliantly maintained possession for long periods, with Vitor Roque’s goal.

Xavi may have found the ‘key’ to the rest of the season

Although it was an adjustment forced by the defeat, having a defensive pivot could be the answer for Barça, who, based on punch and good play, could achieve regularity despite the defensive weakness. With Christensen being the ‘5’, the team can regain its lost balance.Something that neither Oriol Romeu nor Sergi Roberto had been able to achieve so far.

Xavi himself recognized the importance of the Danes’ victory at Vitoria. “We’ve been very good with the ball. Andreas has the ability to make plays. He’s been instinctive. He’s been aggressive. He hasn’t lost the ball. He’s been attentive in passing. We’ve been good in transition, It has given us discipline. He is very competitive, he is always alert, he is a defender but with his technical ability he can play inside,” argued Agnes.

In that sense, the CUL coach valued the possibility of repopulating the midfield, a characteristic that the team had lost after Gavi’s injury. “Christensen is always focused. It’s a choice.” It’s been a while since we’ve tested him in training inside. He is fluid with the ball and is a good defender., It’s a success and he has found himself comfortable.”