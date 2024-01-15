“Xavi is looking for the locker room ‘mole’, there’s a witch hunt; “What is filtered is the truth”

2024-02-20



living in difficult times FC Barcelona Since the painful departure of Leo Messi and when Javi Took command of the team in 2021. before the game against naples For the Champions League Round of 16, it was announced that the coach is looking for the person who leaked all the internal information of the club.

since Javi After taking charge of the Barça bench, there is talk of a ‘mole’ within the institution who tells the Spanish press about possible departures, signings and the tense atmosphere inside the locker room. Everything has exploded after the conference he gave frankie de jongin which he attacked the media because they excluded him barcelona At the end of the season, as he still has not renewed his contract which expires in 2026. from this tuesday beach bar Journalist javi miguelA person with direct information about Barça revealed this Javi He is looking for the ‘mole’ who reveals all the private information and who, to make matters worse, will be the truth.

“Over the last two months there has been a ‘witch hunt’ inside the locker room looking for the mole. What is filtered is the truth. This is not a new thing. What’s going on with Xavi or the locker room? From the first moment Xavi had only one objective and that was to find a mole,” the reporter started by saying. Next, he explains what the technician did in an attempt to find the intruder. “One is unrealistic, he gathered all the staff members and people advising him in a room and told them that cell phones were on the table. They picked up their cell phones and started checking WhatsApp to see if any journalist had been contacted. “This was done by a person extremely close to Xavi and with everyone’s permission.” And he adds: “The strongest thing is that the players believe that the mole was on the staff. In the last meetings that Xavi held with the team, he was alone with the players, with no one from the staff, where his brother was. They had these three types of meetings.”

Xavi must have called the media