Xavi reveals what Pep Guardiola told him about Barcelona crisis and sends a message to Mexican Rafa Marquez

2024-01-30

xavi hernandez Has shown his face again after the press conference last Saturday where he announced that he would remain at Barcelona until 30 JuneFrom that date he leaves the club.

Before facing Osasuna in a pending match, Javi Gave statements and revealed that he had a conversation with pep guardiola And Ernesto ValverdeBoth former Kulesh coaches. Xavi said after the game Villarreal to train barça “It was brutal” Due to criticism and less importance being given to the work of the coach. The technician justified his words because “That’s how I feel and I always try to express what I feel. “They make you feel like you’re worthless.” In this sense, Terrasa “It’s something I’ve talked to Pep (Guardiola) and Ernesto (Valverde) about,” he revealed. in the matter of Luis Enrique clarified that “I lived it” Since he was the captain of that Barça. Both Guardiola and Valverde sometimes shared this view. “They make you feel worthless”Said Javi About his conversation with both the technicians.

-Other phrases from the conference-

game “After my announcement, I think it is time for unity. These are not easy times and we need the unity of Barcelona fans more than ever. The fans have not disappointed us. I appreciate the support after my announcement. The response is fantastic. Even from the locker room, with affection, love, unity… we are united with the President. The season is not over. We want to do it well. This is an opponent who is a rock, with straight football, Arrasate does a very good job. This is a team with soul. “We have to pull together to finish the season on the highest possible note.” crisis “It’s mental and football. You have to attack more, be more organized… Everything causes confidence to drop, personal performance to drop. Mental condition comes because we are not good at the sporting level. The decision had already been made. Our work is not valued well. We came into one of the most difficult times. I had decided months ago. Change “It would have changed the outcome. This season has been unsuccessful for us, but we can still make it good, we have two titles left. We are eleven points clear in LaLiga and we want to compete in the Champions League. “It creates wear and tear to see that you are not being valued.” Moment “We need a response. I need more excitement for the next season, I think like a cunt. The priority is to finish well. Think Barcelona fans, presidents, deco… The project continues. This is the best decision. “We need a response.”

Laporta “I always feel valued by him. And grateful. Because of the opportunity, the belief…he told me no. But it’s not for strength. Whatever is done has no value. Not from within. so I decided.” Husband “The reaction is that I shouldn’t go…that it’s a bad decision. I understand that there are people who don’t understand me. I get affection, respect… fans, players, presidents… I feel very loved and that’s priceless. I think we’ve done a good job, but we haven’t lived up to the occasion this season. We have come so far. “For the future, the foundation has been laid for the next coach.” barcelona coach “It is cruel and unpleasant. They make you feel worthless every day. Pep already told me, Valverde, I have seen Luis Enrique suffer… We have a problem in terms of demands. It’s not enjoyable… you risk your life every moment. “It’s cruel.” renewal “It was built a long time ago. This feeling has been there since the beginning of the season. Osasuna “This is the most responsible party. We have a lot at stake: to perform as well as possible in LaLiga. I am very inspired. This is what I have told the footballers. “I’m going to pay extra to keep it going.” Rafa Marquez “He is a friend. Perhaps his words were taken out of context or he expressed himself poorly. He is preparing to become the coach of Barcelona. It is legal.” The Mexican applied for the position with this phrase: “You can’t refuse an opportunity like this, if that time comes I will try to be available and try to do my best.”