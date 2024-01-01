Xavi’s new option! This coach will join the Barcelona bench at the end of the season (+details)

This Friday, January 26, Liverpool announced early in the morning the news that shook the entire football world. Their technical director, Jürgen Klopp, will no longer be the first coach of the “Reds” starting next season. The German coach announced his decision through a series of short videos, which the team from English football’s top division published on its social networks.

“I can understand that it is a shock for many people, but, obviously, I can explain it, or at least try. I love this club, this city, our fans, the team, the staff. .. But I’m confident in taking this decision,” highlighted the German, who said he informed the club about it in November.

Similarly, the news of the German coach’s departure from the Anfield team’s bench could lead to endless changes in European football. This is because it is not known whether the German wants to take a sabbatical year, something that Pep Guardiola had already done when leaving Barcelona in 2012. There would be no fuss if the former Dortmund player wanted to do something like this, but if he decided to continue training, anything could happen.

Possible changes on European benches

Jurgen Klopp is considered one of the best coaches in the world, managing to extract the greatest potential from each of his players. In this way, many of the best clubs in the world will knock on the door of the German to obtain his services for the next season, as is the case with Manchester United and Chelsea, teams that want to correct the failure that they are experiencing in the latest . Campaign.

However, when announcing his departure from the Liverpool City team, Klopp mentioned that he would not coach another Premier League club due to his respect and affection for the entire Liverpool institution that he had been a part of for the past nine seasons.

Klopp dressed as Barcelona?

Apart from the two greats of the Premier League, there are several clubs who will be paying attention to the German coach’s next steps. Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are among the European giants who could be knocking on Jurgen’s door; However, those are teams that already have a technical director with an established long-term project.

FC Barcelona may also have to look for a new coach if Xavi Hernandez fails to redirect the current situation. Blaugrana team leader Joan Laporta continues to trust the Catalan coach until the end of the season, but their recent elimination from the Copa del Rey could mean his departure from the bench at the end of the season.

Similarly, the Blaugrana team boss has always praised German-born coaches, noting that they have adapted well to modern football. Klopp has always been touted as a dream coach for Barcelona who could take over the reins of the team for the coming season unless Xavi Hernandez wins a title at the end of the campaign.