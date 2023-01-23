Xbox Y Bethesda will be held next Wednesday, January 25 -at 5:00 p.m. in Argentina- “Developer_Direct”, a virtual event in which they will provide a glimpse of the main games that will launch during the first half of 2023.

The event will be broadcast live through Xbox channels (twitch,Youtube) and Bethesda and will feature creators from studios like Arkane Austin, Mojang Studios, Turn 10 Studios, and ZeniMax Online Studios, who will be holding extended gameplay demos and updates on the news and features of some of the major games they will see. light in the coming months as The Elder Scrolls Online,Forza Motorsport,Minecraft LegendsYredfall.

Likewise, “Developer_Direct” will have a special space for the presentation of Starfieldfrom Bethesda Game Studios, which aims to provide a deep-immersion experience in this new title and also have a standalone show.

Xbox and Bethesda will present the most important games of the first half of 2023

Xbox and Bethesda recommend staying tuned to the official channels of both companies to learn more about the event and be aware of the latest news from:

The Elder Scrolls Online : Matt Firor, Studio Director to reveal the biggest Chapter update of 2023, as well as a major new feature coming in the game’s biggest update this year. Developer_Directser immediately followed by the full Chapter of ESO Chapter Reveal Event which will be carried out by Zenimax Online Studios, which will offer all the details to the fans.

: Matt Firor, Studio Director to reveal the biggest Chapter update of 2023, as well as a major new feature coming in the game’s biggest update this year. Developer_Directser immediately followed by the full Chapter of which will be carried out by Zenimax Online Studios, which will offer all the details to the fans. Forza Motorsport:The team at Turn 10 Studios have worked very hard to bring fans the next generation of Forza Motorsport, built from the ground up to take full advantage of the power of Xbox Series X|S. Forza Motorsport is back and more gameplay will be shared as well as exciting new details.

