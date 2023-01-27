Xbox Conference Recap: Developer Direct- Full Esports

What was promised is debt and, as we told you the other day, Microsoft held its Developer Direct and, although there were not many surprisesYes, there was a very big one. The conference took place as planned, but from the beginning there was something that caught us all: the cover of the event marked five studies and not the four announced. We make a summary of the Xbox conference and analyze what is to come from its different studies.

Minecraft Legends — Mojang Studios

The event was opened by the Mojang studio, which brought news of its long-awaited Minecraft Legends. It is a cooperative game platform and PvP for players, who can make factions of up to four players. During the video we were able to see teams of players on horseback assaulting enemy bases. The collection of resources that is so characteristic of Minecraft does not disappear, but will be essential for different actions such as improving the pass and building more defenses in the style of Rust.

Different biomes from the base game could be seen as well as some created especially for this game. All these scenarios, as well as the characters, are modeled based on graphics. cell shading, which suit you quite well. We were also able to see different mounts apart from horses, such as a saber-toothed cat that had to be tamed before selecting it. The release date they gave was April 18 of this year, being on the exit Gamepass.

Forza motorsport — Turn 10 Studios

The second announcement of the conference was Forza Motorsport, the historic racing game franchise being developed by Turn 10 Studios. During its broadcast gap, those responsible for the study Introduced “the new Forza”, which apparently appears without a number because putting 8 already seemed too much to them. An announcement that tastes slightly disappointing because they hardly showed modifications or different game modes on previous editions.

On the other hand, something about which they did raise some novelties was in its graphic section. Forza Motorsport was born with the commitment to work in 4k and 60 fps together with ray tracing and some amazing shaders on the cars. These graphic improvements can be enjoyed in the 20 circuits (of which 5 will be new locations) and up to 500 cars.

We ran out of a departure date and they only provided a departure window of throughout 2023…

HI-FI RUSH — Tango Gameworks

The big surprise of the night came from Tango Gameworks, the creator studio of The Evil Within made a surprise presentation that was not planned: Hi-Fi Rush. It’s about a hack and slashthird-person action based on combos and the rhythm of the music when executing them.

Promotional image of Hi-Fi Rush / Source: Tango Gameworks

Aesthetics was the first thing that conquered the networks, graphics cell shading that mix the aesthetics of classics like Jet set Radio or Sunset Overdrive. They will take us from platform to platform through a robotic world based on music. Parrys, dodges and combos to the rhythm of the music that gave a happy touch to the Xbox conference.

But what we want to highlight the most in this summary of the Xbox conference is that Tango Gameworks not only presented the game but also launched it on the market and bounced it directly to the Gamepass. Minutes after the conference finished, it was available to download and conquering the entire network due to the magnificent occurrence of the creators of ghostwire tokyo.

The Elder Scroll online — Zenimax Studio

Image of the new class presented, The Arcanist / Source: The Elder Scroll Online

Next it was the turn of The Elder Scroll Online, the MMO based on the Bethesda franchise. It was the most tepid announcement and brought the conference down a notch after the Hi-Fi Rush announcement. Bethesda brought us some new information about the maps they will be adding in the very near future for Tamriel.

The biggest novelty presented was a new DLC that will see its release on June 20: Necrom. The name gives us all the clues and it is that this expansion will give a lot of importance to magic over the dead. Necrom centers on the city to the east of Morrowind of the same name. With the expansion also comes a new class: “The Arcanist” a new playable class based on dark magic.

Zenimax Studio, the developers of this MMO have declared their sincere intentions to make this type of “big expansions” and new characters at least once a year.

Redfall—Arkane Austin

The conference was ending and we already suspected that there were going to be no more surprises, although there was still one that had been announced. The crown jewel of the ads was Redfall, the latest from Arkane Austincreators of deathloop and the saga Dishonoredwhich slightly change register.

Redfall is presented to us as a cooperative multiplayer in the style of Left for dead, but with vampires instead of zombies. Our objective will be to escape from the town of the same name, which is full of undead creatures that we will have to hunt down.

A look at Redfall’s classes / Source: xbox.com

After months of silence we were finally able to see some of the mechanics that try to make this game something unique and different. We were able to see the different classes, among which those that are stealth class stand out, which will have abilities such as optical camouflage. In the trailer we could see that these mechanics also lead you to situations of slight terror, walking through the empty houses with the flashlight trying not to be discovered.

They also presented a wide variety of enemies among which bosses and minibosses stand out. Throughout our fight, “nests” of self-generated and different vampires will appear each time, so we will have to study the best way to assault them. The objective of the game is to liberate the town neighborhood by neighborhood and for this we will have to face their bosses. This is one of the most interesting things because to kill them first we will have to gather skulls of minibosses that will open the doors to their lairs.

The most important thing was that they finally gave a release date that will be next May 2. The game can be played that same day on Gamepass, so it promises to be a guaranteed success.

So far our summary of the Xbox Developer Direct conference. We hope that the level of Xbox continues to grow and soon they will present us with more franchises that have been developing for a long time.