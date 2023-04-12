Xbox Game Pass arrived in Peru, Bolivia and Uruguay

Starting this Monday, Xbox Game Pass is available in 40 new countries, including 11 Latin American countries.

Microsoft announced that its subscription service xbox game pass came to 40 new countries, including several from Latin America. Starting today, all gamers in these countries will be able to join the PC Game Pass community.

Also read: Street Fighter 6 is the most popular game of EVO 2023 before its start

Among the Latin American countries that will benefit from this launch are Bolivia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay. New members who want to join PC Game Pass can visit the Xbox website for more information on local pricing and sign up.

To celebrate this launch, new members will receive a special welcome offer for three months of service for a limited time. Additionally, members who were part of the Insider Program will receive two more free months of their PC Game Pass membership as a thank you for helping shape the experience and being one of the first members in their country.

We’re taking a big step in our mission to expand the joy and community of gaming to all players, bringing @XboxGamePassPC to 40 new countries today. From all of us on the team, all around the world: Welcome to Xbox. https://t.co/6MqUW1GRNK — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) April 11, 2023

Once you join PC Game Pass, one way to enjoy all the benefits is through the Xbox app for PC. With the Xbox app, you can search for games, play PC titles, connect and chat with friends on multiple devices. PC Game Pass gives gamers instant access to a library of over a hundred PC titles on Windows, including titles from Xbox Game Studios available the same day they’re released, iconic titles from Bethesda, an EA Play membership, and unique benefits for members in Riot games like: League of Legends and Valorant.

Players in Latin America will be able to enjoy a wide variety of popular games on PC Game Pass, such as Forza Horizon 5, Sea of ​​Thieves, Grounded, Age of Empires IV and FIFA 22, among others. In addition, Microsoft is constantly adding new games to the library, including titles that will arrive soon the same day they are released, such as Minecraft Legends on April 18, Redfall on May 2, and Starfield on September 6.