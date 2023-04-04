XBOX Game Pass: Ghostwire: Tokyo, NHL 23 and Minecraft Legends will arrive in April 2023 although 7 installments will leave the service

The fourth month of 2023 will bring us a selection of 5 video games destined for the XBOX Game Pass. Know what they are and what they are about, here!

Like every month Xbox Game Pass renews its delivery catalog for the thousands of users it has around the world. To celebrate the arrival of April, Microsoft confirmed that a total of 5 video games in addition to establishing which titles will say goodbye this month.

For now, the games designed for the GamePass of April find an adventure through the streets of a tokyo different from the one we know, since it is wrapped in a mysterious aura of spiritual beings. At the same time, Xbox will invite us to show our skills in ice Hockeyamong other proposals that we will review below.

Loop Hero – Consoles and PC – Now available

Developed by the Russian studio Four Quarters, Loop Hero has characteristics of RPG with the particularity that the video game has no end. He gameplay It consists of a random simulation every time you start the game and your duty will be to control the events of that world by using cards.

Iron Brigade – Cloud and Consoles – April 6

More than 10 years since its release, Iron Brigade Mix the lack of control of war conflicts together with a new class of futuristic technology in order to place yourself in different parts of the world as Europe, Africa and Pacific Ocean. In this title, your greatest ally will be the administration of attack (special suit) and defense (adaptable trenches).

Ghostwire: Tokyo – Cloud, Consoles and PC – April 12

One of the most modern video games we have in April 2023 comes from the hand of Tango Gameworks. Here the theme revolves around the popular Japanese capital and an enigmatic phenomenon that affects it: the mythological creatures of the old japan manifest in tokyoso you will have to deal with the different peculiarities that these beings present.

NHL 23 – EA Play (Consoles) – April 13

if you are fan of ice hockey or you never knew about this sport and you want to have a first experience, this is your game. NHL 23 brings together the main teams and stars of leading sports on North American soil and in Eastern Europe. Logically, being a delivery of EA Sportswill have a mode similar to Ultimate Team with which you can build your elite team.

Minecraft Legends – Cloud, Consoles and PC – April 18

One of the most successful modern day franchises will return with Minecraft Legends. With an arrival date that coincides with the video game’s own debut, this bet of Mojang Studios will be focused on a gameplay of action and strategy in which we will once again return to the captivating world where everything is square.

As a complement, Xbox Game Pass shared the list of 7 video games which will no longer be available from April 15 and are next: Life is Strange: True Colors, Moonglow Bay, Panzer Corps II, Rainbow Six Extraction, The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk, The Long Dark and The Riftbreaker. What do you think of video games? April in it GamePass? If you wish to subscribe to the service, you can do so through this links.

Share it with whoever you want