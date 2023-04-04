Xbox Game Pass reveals the first games for April 2023

The month of April 2023 is already here and with it the first games of xbox game pass for this 30 day period. Do you want to know what awaits you with your subscription to this service in the coming weeks? Well, here we tell you.

April has not started at all well for Xbox Game Pass users since the platform withdrew several titles that its users were very happy with, for example, Quantum Break, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction, among others. However, this is already more than common so that new games can reach the service just like those that already begin to be available today corresponding to the fourth month of the year.

In total there are five games that join Xbox Game Pass in April 2023, among which possibly the most stand out Ghostwire: Tokyo and Minecraft Legends which is the one that arrives from the first day premiere to the platform this month. More titles will be revealed in a few weeks but for now let’s be clear about when we can get our hands on these titles.

Loop Hero for console and PC – Available today

for console and PC – Available today Iron Brigade for cloud and console – Available from April 6

for cloud and console – Available from April 6 Ghostwire: Tokyo for cloud, console and PC – Available from April 12

for cloud, console and PC – Available from April 12 NHL 23 console only via EA Play – Available from April 13

console only via EA Play – Available from April 13 Minecraft Legends for cloud, console and PC – Available from April 18

Do not forget that if you have an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate account, you can also download the best-known monthly free games such as Games With Gold for April 2023.

What do you think of the games coming to Xbox Game Pass in April 2023?

