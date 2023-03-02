Xbox has already resolved what to do with the exclusive content of Call of Duty

Call of Duty will not have special treatment for Microsoft players.

Xbox is waiting for the purchase of Activision to be finalized and with that to take the license of call of dutywhich has sparked controversy with PlayStation for the possibility of making the game exclusive. However, the company is clear that this will not happen.

Phill Spencer, director of the company, assured that they do not plan to give privileges to the players of their consoles over those of other platforms so that they have exclusive Call of Duty content.

In an interview with Xbox On, he said that this situation was experienced by the users of their consoles when PlayStation reached an agreement with Hogwarts Legacy to have an exclusive mission, something that they have not considered because they want everyone to have the same experience.

“I know this is part of the industry. That is not the game we are trying to play. It’s not about a skin on a weapon, it’s not about a type of game mode. The same version of the game will be available on all platforms, which is what we are currently doing,” said the manager.

As an example, he gives the situation with Minecraft, a title that is part of Xbox Games Studios and has the same content for all the consoles on which it is available.

“If you’re a Minecraft player on PlayStation, I don’t think you think you have an inferior version of the game. Those players feel like they’re having a great experience on the platform they’ve chosen to play on,” Spencer said.

This announcement comes after the agreement announced by Xbox to carry all Xbox titles for 10 years. call of duty to Nintendo consoles, something that has not happened 13 years ago. All this in the midst of the dispute with control organizations in Europe and the United States to have the endorsement of the purchase of Activision, after complaints from PlayStation about a possible exclusivity of the shooting game, which has millions of players in the world. and it would affect their competition in the market.

The computer version of this service will reach 40 more countries, to complete the 86 nations in which it is available.

An important group of that list belongs to Latin America. They are the following countries: Costa Rica, Ecuador, Bolivia, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay. While the rest of the new nations belong to regions of Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

To access this service, in addition to paying for it, players will have to install Xbox Insiders Hub on your computer, which is the platform where the company performs the tests and gives early access to its games and products, as in this case PC GamePass which has over 100 games available, including several exclusives and day one releases.

In addition, during the first month in all countries there will be a special price, according to the local currency, to know the service and then if the usual charge will start.

The expansion of this service comes weeks after the Game Pass Family subscription was also added in countries, since it was initially only available in Colombia and Ireland, and now it is also available in Chile, Hungary, Israel, New Zealand, South Africa South and Sweden.