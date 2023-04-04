Xbox is not at all happy with the United Kingdom, but Microsoft already has an ace up its sleeve to convince the regulator

Few topics generate as much debate as the purchase of Activision Blizzard. This operation is generating discord even in the offices and the documents that are published are many. The regulators will be the ones who decide what they think is best for the video game industry, but so far we are seeing that UK is the biggest unknown Until now.

The European Commission delayed its decision for the second time in a row, but the fact of an approval is more than likely. The last thing we know is that The Verge has published that Microsoft is not at all happy with the calculations that the CMA is making when evaluating the benefits it would obtain Microsoft if it removed the Call of Duty saga from PlayStation consoles.

The analysis carried out by the British regulator is based on the hardware profit and loss, subscriptions and Xbox games over a period of five years, something that Microsoft considers wrong because it compares the benefits of that period in relation to the losses of one year. In the document sent to the CMA, the American company is very blunt in relation to these calculations: “It greatly distorts the results”, reads at the beginning of page 4.





“Unfortunately, there clear mistakes in the figures used to value the small number of Sony customers that could move to xbox in the absence of Call of Duty, says Rima Alaily, corporate vice president and deputy general counsel at Microsoft, to The Verge. “As we have always said, any realistic model of the actual cost of removing Call of Duty from PlayStation gamers clearly demonstrates that there is absolutely no financial incentive for us to do it. That is why we have repeatedly said that we will not do it. Our actions show that we want to bring more games to more people, not less.”

Sony has already made its intentions and what it thinks of this merger very clear. The Japanese company believes that Microsoft could release a version of Call of Duty full of bugs, and puts Starfield as the perfect example not to trust Microsoft. “This is about the impact of Microsoft making new Call of Duty releases (which are released every year) exclusive, as it has done with new Starfield and Elder Scrolls releases following the acquisition of ZeniMax in 2021,” PlayStation said in a statement. CMA document (page 5).





“These releases were announced in 2018 and were not expected at the time to be Xbox exclusives. It was only after acquiring ZeniMax that Microsoft’s Phil Spencer revealed that, all along, the deal had been about ‘offering great exclusive games’ for Xbox,” Sony says. Furthermore, PlayStation also takes up the example of Minecraft, saying that ” it’s a single pitch game that is already in the hands of users: unlike Call of Duty, there are no future Minecraft releases.”

In relation to the buggy version of call of duty on PlayStation consoles, Microsoft responded, noting the following: “Doing so would destroy a significant part of the value of the merger and undermine Microsoft’s reputation.hard-won, to bring competition to the video game industry,” says the Redmond-based company, which has curried favor with various video game publishers in its goal of shutting down the Activision Blizzard operation.

Microsoft's hope





From Resetera and Reuters point out that Microsoft has already offered remedies to the European Commission and that the regulator would no longer have concerns about the console market. That is why Xbox would only have raised solutions to concerns about cloud gaming. The hope that Microsoft clings to is that this package of solutions sent to the European Union will also convince in the United Kingdomthe entity that suggested the divestment of Call of Duty in its interim conclusions.

The other big problem currently facing the Activision Blizzard purchase is the FTC, which sued to block the deal. Currently, the next date on the calendar for the evidentiary hearing is August 2nd, and Microsoft and Sony documents are currently being collected. The administrative judgment should be able to be carried out beginning of 2024but Microsoft would be trying to speed up the process.

Ultimately, the first battle will be resolved on April 26 with the final decision of the CMA and on May 22 with the opinion of the European Commission. In addition, for those dates the chinese regulator It should also offer the final resolution on this operation, but the latest rumors suggest that it will result in another victory for Microsoft.

