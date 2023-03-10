Xbox Launches Privacy Learning Experience at Minecraft Education for Safer Internet Day – News Center

On the occasion of Safer Internet Day, which is celebrated today, February 7, Xbox has published a blog on Xbox Wire highlighting its plans to celebrate this day with the aim of educating communities about the importance of security and online privacy. At Xbox, player protection is a top priority, and teams are constantly exploring innovative and creative ways to educate parents, children, and teens about the need for safety measures.

Xbox is excited to announce that Minecraft Education will release Privacy Prodigyan educational experience designed to teach teens about personal data and how to make informed decisions about who should have access to it and why.

At the same time, Xbox is also highlighting how it takes care of its online communities with the help of Two Hat’s Community Sift platform, powered by AI and human insights, which filters text, image and video content. Language and culture specialists (native speakers who understand formal and informal language, as well as cultural and regional idioms) create, review, and maintain linguistic data that helps Community Sift determine which language is offensive and which is part of the jargon of videogames or of the culture of each one. For example, a phrase, emoji, or series of numbers may be innocent and part of everyday slang in one place, but mean something very different, even harmful, in another.

You can check out the article here, which also includes tips for families to stay safe while gaming, as well as more details on Xbox commitments.

Tags: Safer Internet Day, Microsoft, Minecraft Education, Xbox