Xbox offers hundreds of games with PC Game Pass, now available in Ecuador

Be a gamer of PC can be very expensive. Buying new games, upgrading hardware components, and keeping up with the latest releases can be a significant investment over time.

Xbox has announced that its game subscription tool, PC GamePassis reaching 40 new countries, including Ecuador. This means that Ecuadorian players will have access to a library of hundreds of high quality games on their computers. With this service, the gaming experience on PC is more accessible and affordable.

With PC Game Pass, gamers can enjoy a wide variety of games across different genres, from adventure and strategy to racing games and life simulators. Furthermore, the tool also includes renowned game titles like Minecraft Legends and redfall.

Subscription will provide immediate access to a library of hundreds of high-quality PC games on windowsincluding same-day releases from Xbox Game Studios, iconic games from Bethesda, a EA Play membership and unique benefits for members in games of Riot.

All you need to do is download the app from Xbox Insider Hub and join the Insider program. Once registered, you will be able to join the PC Game Pass preview for a special trial price for the first month.

The PC Game Pass library of games is constantly being updated, adding new titles from time to time.

In addition, popular titles from Xbox and Bethesda are coming soon to PC Game Pass: Minecraft Legends, the upcoming action-strategy game, will be released on April 18, while redfallArkane Austin’s story-driven first-person shooter, will be released on May 2.

