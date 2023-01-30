Xbox: Phil Spencer admits “2022 was too light on gaming”

The head of Xbox Game Studio admits that last year was low on games. And they definitely need to set things right this year with great games.

It was during an interview for IGN Entertainment Inc that Phil Spencer took responsibility for Microsoft’s little year when it came to video games.. He expressed his regret during this interview:

“(…) we have not done enough in 2022, there is no doubt. And basically, it’s my fault. I am the head of the company. »

Phil Spencer also said that he was confident for next year and that the firm will be on pole position to offer very good quality games. It should be remembered that the lack of communication about new Xbox games at the Games Awards 2022 is one of the things to highlight about the American company this year. In addition, the absence of AAA matches in the last quarter did not reassure the fans of the giant. The delays of games like Starfield or Redfall were not indicative of anything good.

The lack of a release date at the time left gamers on their own. However, it was during Developer_Direct, a conference developed by Microsoft to introduce Xbox games, that the company made these announcements. This allows for a real relationship with players, unlike the previous method of declaring new games on social media.

Xbox: 2023 the year of the tipping point?

It was during the Developer_Direct event that Xbox made announcements about new upcoming games. They announced dates for the Redfall, Minecraft Legends, and Forza Motorsport games, plus the surprise release of Tango Gameworks’ Hi-Fi Rush (released January 25)..

The Xbox Game studio executive explained that after months of waiting, Xbox gamers deserved to know what games were coming out, but more importantly, their release dates. Everything indicates that Phil Spencer wants to launch a new type of communication between teams and players. We expect even more from Xbox, this mea culpa will only be in vain if promises are not kept. The year 2023 will be a crucial year for Xbox, Phil Spencer knows it.

We are looking forward to the rest of the events, all this is not to displease us!