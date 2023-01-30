Xbox: Recap from Xbox & Bethesda Developer_Direct | #Games | News of Anime, Manga and Videogames

Today, in the Developer_Directthe Xbox and Bethesda development teams have shown extensive gameplay and revealed key information about some of the games coming to Xbox, PC and Game Pass, such as Forza Motorsport, Minecraft Legends, Redfall and the revelation of the next chapter of The Elder Scrolls Online.

Also, we surprised fans with the announcement – and release – from an unexpected and new game from Tango Gameworks, HIFI RUSHan action and rhythm game that is now available through Game Pass on Xbox Series X | S and PC.

To dedicate the necessary time to delve into Starfield, from Bethesda Game Studios, a standalone show is in the works. On top of this, our teams are hard at work and look forward to sharing even more of what’s to come for our fans when we return to Los Angeles for our Showcase this summer.

HIFI RUSH – OUT NOW

Tango Gameworks surprised viewers with the announcement and launch of an unpublished game: HIFI RUSH. Unlike anything previously released by Tango Gameworks, HIFI RUSH is a single player rhythm action game where the whole world moves to the beat of the music.

Players take on the role of Chai, a free-spirited slacker with rockstar ambitions whose music player is fused into his chest. Chai must defend himself through rhythmic combat featuring licensed tracks from iconic rock bands like Nine Inch Nails Y The Black Keyswith the help of a diverse group of allies.

HIFI RUSH is available NOW via Game Pass on Xbox Series X|S and PC, as well as the Microsoft Store, Steam, and the Epic Games Store.

MINECRAFT LEGENDS – LAUNCHING APRIL 18

Mojang Studios, in collaboration with Blackbird Interactive, has announced that the upcoming action-strategy game Minecraft Legends It will go on sale on Tuesday, April 18. Within the story-driven campaign, players will be able to explore a world filled with treasure and danger, meet with familiar mobs, meet mysterious new characters, and strategize with allies in epic battles against piglins. Minecraft Legends it will also introduce a PvP mode in which two teams of up to four players each will work together to gather resources, build a base, and lay siege to the opposing team’s forces. Minecraft Legends It will go on sale on Tuesday, April 18 on Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, Windows 11/10 PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5|4, Steam, and Nintendo Switch.

REDFALL – LAUNCH ON MAY 2

Arkane Austin has removed the cape from redfallfeaturing extensive new gameplay showcasing the open world, evil vampires (including a sneak peek at the powerful Vampire Gods), player customization, psychic Vampire Nests, and much more.

And best of all: Arkane’s story-driven first-person shooter is coming May 2, bringing the single and multiplayer vampire hunt to the bloody streets of Redfall, Massachusetts. redfall It will be available through Game Pass for Xbox Series X/S and PC.

THE ELDER SCROLLS ONLINE: NECROM – LAUNCHING IN JUNE

ZeniMax Online Studios has revealed the key details that players of THAT have been waiting about this year’s massive chapter update. The Elder Scrolls Online: NecromLaunching in June, players will return to the far lands of Morrowind, venturing into the unexplored regions of the east. The Chapter will also introduce the most fan-requested feature: a new game class, the Arcanist. The Arcanist will bring new skills and mechanics, and is the third new class to be introduced since the game’s launch.

ZOS has also announced a free trial of ESO Plus for a limited time starting today, which it will make available to all players who own the base game. THATincluding those playing through Game Pass, all previous chapters (except High Isle) and previous downloadable content. The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom will launch on PC/Mac, as well as Xbox and PlayStation consoles this June.

FORZA MOTORSPORT – LAUNCH IN 2023

Turn 10 Studios showed how they are doing that Forza Motorsport look, sound and feel real – through its cars, tracks and audio – all delivering a generational leap in fidelity, immersion and realism. Forza Motorsport It is the most technically advanced and authentic racing game the team has ever created; designed to get the most out of Xbox Series X|S consoles. Forza Motorsport It’s coming to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Game Pass for consoles, PC and Cloud Gaming (Beta) this year, with an incredible new online racing mode and a new single player race focused on building cars.

