Xbox Series S is cheaper at MediaMarkt. And this offer also gives you content for Fortnite, Fall Guys and Rocket League – Xbox Series X | S

A little over two years ago, the next-generation video consoles arrived in stores: Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. Or at least… on paper, since today getting two of those three consoles is still being something more complicated than we would like. Although fortunately, with Xbox Series S it is not the sameand not only do we have enough stock to buy it without major inconveniences, but it also stars in sales and offers every two by three.

Xbox Series S Video Game Console, Gilded Hunter Pack with additional content for Fortnite, Rocket League and Fall Guys, White

Getting PS5 or Series X is already an odyssey in itself, so we don’t even talk about getting them on sale. Series S is the (blessed) exception and for less than 300 euros we can make the leap to the next-gen without waiting or unwanted packs. Specifically, Now we can buy Xbox Series S at the best price for only 269 euros in MediaMarkt (compared to its original 299 euros). And not only that: as a gift there are some additions that many players will appreciate.

We are facing the Gilded Hunter Bundle. An edition of Xbox Series S that, in addition to the game console itself and a next-generation controller from Microsoft, includes bonus content for three of the free to play most played of the moment: Fortnite, Rocket League and Fall Guys. With this pack, we will get 1,000 credits for each game for free and a good handful of extra content in the form of skins and more.

Xbox Series S is the cheapest way to fully enter the new generation of video consoles. The small (but powerful) Microsoft console allows us to enjoy a vast catalog of video games, some of them exclusive, such as: A Plague Tale: Requiem, Scorn and Forza Horizon 5. And together with Game Pass endless hours of entertainment opens up for us both with next-generation games and mythical titles that we can replay with a great and renewed experience.

Image | Microsoft