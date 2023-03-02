Xbox will make some “Goldeneye-level” announcements, but they’re saving the big stuff for June

Microsoft 2023 faces a year that promises to be much better than 2022, a year where there were hardly any first party launches and the numbers of xbox game pass they did not grow as expected.

But already in 2023 they have started with a very refreshing exclusive first party, Hi-Fi Rush, and they have lines Redfall, Forza Motorsport and Starfieldall of them (a priori) for the first half of the year).

Can we expect a higher rate of announcements this year? Spencer talked about it in a video interview for Xbox On, highlighted by VGC. And “little things are coming”, but most of them are being saved for the event Xbox Games Showcase of June.

Microsoft will make “Goldeneye-like” announcements in the coming months

Right now, we are focused on the June event, but there will be other news. Things like what we did with GoldenEye, I’m thinking. Ads of the type GoldenEye“.

(Goldeneye was announced in January simultaneously by Nintendo for Switch and Microsoft for Xbox, and released the day after.)

Golden Eye 007

Obviously there will be new games available on different services. Game Pass will continue to grow, but almost all of our effort as a team is put into preparing for the presentation.“.

For that reason, perhaps it’s best not to expect another Xbox Developer_Direct anytime soon, which in January had the surprise announcement and “shadow drop” launch of Hi Fi Rush.

Instead, cards are saved for the usual event in June, which although it will not go to E3, prepares its own Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase (and last year’s was loaded with ads).

With Starfield potentially right around the corner (May, June?) expect a Starfield-focused showcase very soon. Forza Motorsport also has no date.

We’re not forgetting about Minecraft Legends, another Xbox first party coming out in June, though as with the Minecraft brand, it’s coming out on other consoles as well.

