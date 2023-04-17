XDefiant: Ubisoft’s Call of Duty/Overwatch • NG

Take a look at the video version here:

The new kid in the neighborhood

XDefiant is Ubisoft’s attempt to imitate Call of Duty and Overwatch; with TTKs (TTK = time needed to kill = Time to Kill) a bit longer than Call of Duty, luckily, and with a series of abilities and characters reminiscent of the Blizzard title. I had the opportunity to get a code for the closed beta, which you can get via Twitch if you watch a streamer for half an hour, by the way.

XDefiant no longer carries the Tom Clancy brand; this is because it now encompasses more than Clancy’s franchises

Let’s start with the good: the TTK feels very good, in my opinion in Call of Duty it is too fast since the TTK is on the order of your ping, which results in some crazy situations that I’m sure we’ve all experienced. The game modes are quite compliant, mostly focused on teamwork like escorting a robot like Overwatch or controlling areas like in Call of Duty. I quite liked their design but, since I haven’t played tens of hours with them, I still can’t tell you if they have some kind of flagrant flaw. I have liked them.

Lag and short TTK: bad friends

Of course, for tastes, colors, but one thing is clear: if your game has a short TTK, nothing happens as long as your ping is much lower than this, or strange things happen, like dying behind cover, dying before that the enemies appear, etc., etc. and I have to say that the quality of the connections in XDefiant is… pretty bad. Of course, we’re talking about a closed beta so let’s hope they fix it for release. In my case, I have played about five games and only two have had a latency of less than 100ms; disaster, wow

The classes: Overwatch but no. But if.

The class system is somewhat reminiscent of Overwatch, but a bit more customizable. Each character can choose a generic gadget, such as a grenade, and a particular gadget, depending on your faction: for example, you can choose between a ballistic shield or a one-way shield that you place in one spot. Each faction has its own ultimate ability, an ultra in this case, which, well, it’s the same as always, it’s very powerful but you can use it very little and it takes a long time to recover. Sometimes a faction may have a passive, like the Ghost Recon, which has a little more health by default.

XDefiant’s classes

The faction balance is terrible; in general, Far Cry’s Freedom class is too strong. One of his particular gadgets immediately restores you to full health and extra health on top of it, so if you take a bit of damage you can hide, use the ability, and peek out again to now fight at full health while your enemy has been damaged. But hey, again, it’s a beta so these are things that will be fixed over time.

Snipers that don’t need headshots, kilometer shotguns

The most terrible thing, in my opinion, is how the weapons are balanced. Like I said the TTK is relatively long for a Call of Duty clone, but shotguns are one shot kills, and sniper rifles don’t even need a headshot for a one shot kill. Basically, if you have good aim, or not, because hitting the body is not that difficult, you can go around with a sniper as if it were a shotgun while, well, it still works well from afar.

In short, a game with a decent base that has to tweak its balance of characters and weapons a lot and, above all, fix its connections if it even wants to survive in such a competitive environment. If they fix all this I could see myself playing it; his base, his TTKs, the way the weapons feel is quite good, and the customization of the weapons is quite interesting. Fingers crossed, maybe Ubisoft will surprise us. At the moment and until they fix all this, the truth is, I do not recommend it. But what I do recommend is this review of Resident Evil 4 that I have right here, that you can click on. Hey? Do you see? What was that good for? Well, okay, I’m leaving.