Xokas explodes against Valve after spending 4,000 euros on CS GO loot boxes: “You are garbage and scammers”

Four minutes in a row repeating the same insults. This has been the moment in which Xokas has charged against Valve after spending 4,000 euros in loot boxes throughout his life. With an inflamed spirit, the influencer has vomited a whole string of outbursts, angry because he has not touched any object of interest. The Galician has asserted that he has no intention of testing Counter Strike 2 or working with Valve in the future, although taking into account his reaction, it is unlikely that the Half-Life company will lend itself to collaborating with this profile. from streamer.

“Valve, you are sons of bitches, I want you to know it. Shit scammers ”, has uploaded the streamer. “I will never play this game again. I’m not even going to play Counter Strike 2.”You are garbage, you are fucking garbage, I don’t care if I never work with you. That at 500 boxes you don’t get a yellow is fucking scammers, sons of bitches. Spending 4,000 euros and getting absolutely nothing is for scammers”.

“I will not regret it, I never do it”

The string of insults and disqualifications does not stop. thick words like “buzzards”, “trash” or “shitty pigs” they happen again and again, as well as the commitment not to maintain a working relationship with Valve. “And I will not regret it, because I never regret my words. It is a scam system. I am never going to open a box again, I was excited, I have been playing your game for 20 years and I know that this is going to reach someone from Valve ”.

The controversial influencer has stressed that I thought Valve “had more respect for the players”, but now considers the company’s practices “despicable.” Xokas estimates that throughout his run in Counter Strike he will have opened some 800 loot boxes… without success.

Loot box items in CS:GO they are merely cosmetic and do not affect gameplay.