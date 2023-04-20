Xokas explodes against Valve after spending about 3,500 euros opening CS:GO boxes

xokas It’s one of the top Spanish-speaking streamers who has managed to keep thousands of people who follow him on his live shows or networks pending, either by its content, its character or the controversial statements that he leaves more than usual during the live shows.

The content creator of Galician origin he opened stream yesterday as he usually does every day and on this occasion he decided to carry out an unusual activity, that of open loot boxes CS:GO live, something that does not usually do and that in fact, has previously criticizedboth because of the streamers who dedicate their broadcasts to making content of this type and assuring that he had refused to do gambling streams (betting) because it was “immoral and my values ​​​​are above others.”

Before opening CS:GO and start opening boxes, Xokas already warned his community about the problems of loot boxes and urged him not to do so, assuring that opening these boxes was wrong and that although nothing happened in his particular case because he could allow it, he defines this type of mechanic as a “scam”.

After this, he agreed to shooter competitive of Valve and began with the opening of live boxes, until the moment in which, After opening some 750 boxes, he exploded against Valve because he had not had a skin for a knifeone of the aspects most quoted by the players of CS:GO.

“Before this box runs out”, commented Xokas before opening the last box of the live show, “You are sons of b… scammers, I want you to know that. And that’s it, it’s over. You are scammers and I will never play your games again. You are scammers and I c… in your p… mother, you are garbage, I don’t mind never working with you“, Xokas continued angrily and visibly angry.

“It’s a scam system, pure scamI am never going to open a box again, ever. I was excited because I’ve been playing your games for 20 years and I know this is going to reach someone at Valve. I have been playing your games all my life and speaking well of Half-Life and Counter and that you have this system is disgusting, thieves and scammers, “he concludes.

What is the probability that I touch one of the long-awaited Xokas knives opening CS:GO boxes?

After Xokas’s criticism, many of you will be curious to know what is the probability that he touches a knife when opening a box and although Valve has never made the data official, there are several studies that after opening hundreds of boxes suggest that this possibility is only 0.26%a tiny probability that all those who want to open boxes of this type should know and that is a very aggressive system to get a big profit as evidenced by the fact that the community spent over 100 million dollars opening boxes last month.

On the other hand, it must also be taken into account that in the case of CS:GO in particular these loot boxes only offer skins for weaponsso its opening does not imply any benefit for the player within the game itself. Counter-Strikesomething that does not happen with other games in which players, objects or other material can be touched in the loot boxes that can give us an advantage over other players.



