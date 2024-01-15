Xolos salvage a dramatic draw against Lyon tonight, thanks to VAR

thanks for doing VAR Tijuana Xolos managed to achieve a dramatic equalizer tonight on the court of hot stadium In front of him LionA tie that was celebrated as a win, despite the fact that the Border team did not know a win after 10 days of play closing tournament 2024,

La Fiera took the lead thanks to a goal in the 54th minute. Federico Vinascame out with a bitter taste tijuana, as he was three minutes away from securing his second consecutive win and fourth of the season. They missed out, as the maximum penalty marked in compensation time took away three units.

who led miguel herrera They were in control for much of the match, however, they could not show their dominance on the scoreboard, suffering from the lack of strength they had experienced throughout the season, in which they recorded only six points, and finished 16th overall. Stay on. Table. , only up Juarez and Puebla,

The scoreboard opened up in the 54th minute, when a long pass from Elias Hernández was won by Federico Vinas by putting his body over the defender who was marking him. Uruguay controlled ball inside the field And at the same time he was highlighted in front rival goal, with thrust and cross shot He ordered to keep the ball away.

This is the fourth game in which Uruguay scored. they did this in day 4 scored a double in the win against SaintsAnother in a 2-2 draw on matchday 4 Mazatlán And in victory against the second Atlas On the seventh.

The clock was about to end when, Thanks to VAR, the central referee awarded a penalty In favor of the people present on the border. Christian Rivera He was in charge of validating the maximum penalty to put the final number at minute 100 at the Estadio Caliente, as it took several minutes to review the game.