xQc prepares to enter esports with his VALORANT team for NA Challengers

Twitch content creator Felix “xQc” is all set to add his name to the list of streamers with esports teams after reporting that he is about to sign a VALORANT team to compete in NA Challengers.

As they explain so much Dot Esports as Max KatzxQc would be in talks with the Turtle Troop team of the NA Challengers of VALORANT and the agreement between both parties would be very close to closing.

Should it happen, xQc would join the list of major content creators that have invested in VALORANT’s esports section in recent months.

Back in January, Jeremy “Disguised Toast” Wang created his own VALORANT team that days later qualified for the Challengers League. Similarly, in February, Moist Esports, an organization co-owned by Ludwig Ahgren and Charles “MoistCr1TiKaL” White, entered Riot Games’ shooter with BreakThru, a team also slated to contest Challengers.

The reports just come a few days after xQc revealed on his stream that he was “buying a VALORANT team”.

xQc would have everything ready to enter the VALORANT esport

On March 9, Turtle Troop will face G2 Esports on March 9 at 10:00 p.m. PT in the Challengers League, but still as a team independent of the streamer.

Turtle Troop currently sits bottom of Challengers Pool A, with a 1-2 record and a -24 points record. The team rebounded from an 0-2 start last week and beat the Moist Moguls in their opener after adding Tanner “TiGG” Spanu and Anthony “mummAy” DiPaolo.

Also, the Turtle Troop team appeared on the transfer market after Jack “Add3r” Hayashi, one of the team’s players, had been testing for Evil Geniuses. Interest that he fell on deaf ears.

The Challengers League is the second division of VALORANT in North America. Ahead is the international league VCT Americas. That is why the top two Challengers teams will qualify for the Ascension Tournament, where they will face teams from the LATAM and Brazil Challengers leagues for a spot at VCT Americas.

