Xuxa turns 60 this Monday, with the fortune of Hollywood actresses; check out





Xuxa Meneghel turns 60 this Monday, the 27th, with a notorious career and a fortune worthy of great artists in music and cinema.

The presenter who marked the childhood of many Brazilians already has considerable assets, but she doesn’t stop working. Since the 24th, she has performed shows on a cruise for celebrities, friends and fans.

Fortune

In 2019, Xuxa appeared on the magazine’s list Wealthy Gorilla as the owner of a millionaire heritage, alongside celebrities such as Angelina Jolie and Miley Cyrus.

According to the publication, the blonde has a fortune valued at US$ 160 million (about R$ 846 million for the conversion carried out on March 27, 2023).

The Brazilian presenter was in 11th place in the ranking, headed by Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. Check out:

1) Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen: $300 million

2) Mia Wasikowska: $275 million

3) Paget Brewster: $245 million

4) Sasha Alexander: $215 million

5) Victoria Principal: $200 million

6) Jennifer Aniston: $200 million

7) Julia Louis Dreyfus: $200 million

8) Tracey Ullman: $199.5 million

9) Cathrine Deneuve: $185 million

10) Krysten Ritter: $185 million

11) Xuxa Meneghel: US$ 160 million

12) Miley Cyrus: $160 million

13) Angelina Jolie: $160 million

14) Demi Moore: $150 million

15) Jessica Szohr: $145 million

16) Audrey Tautou: $145 million

17) Frances Fisher: $145 million

18) Julia Roberts: $140 million

19) Jennifer Lawrence: $130 million

20) Drew Barrymore: $125 million

Pink House

Part of this millionaire heritage was the famous mansion that belonged to Xuxa, known as ‘Casa Rosa’, in Vargem Grande, in the West Zone of Rio de Janeiro.

Xuxa lived in the residence for many years and, in interviews, revealed that her daughter, Sasha, was “made” in the house when the presenter had a relationship with Luciano Szafir.

Casa Rosa, where Xuxa lived for many years Photo: reproduction

The mansion – valued at R$ 8 million – has a thousand square meters, five suites, and other smaller houses on the property. The house, put up for sale in 2007, can be seen in a documentary about Xuxa produced by Globoplay, whose debut is scheduled for the second half of 2023.

Source: Editora Terra