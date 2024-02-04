Yadiel Hernandez took it out in Miami during the Caribbean Series

caribbean series 2024 This Saturday, February 3, was its third day. Playground Loan Depot Park Of miami It hosted three other games.

first thing in the morning Shark of La Guerra, Venezuela remained undefeated after defeating the team of Curacao, in the evening shift Federal of Chiriqui of Panama They came back incredibly with a three-out rally in the ninth inning Orange trees from Hermosillo, Mexico,

The stadium had a record attendance of approximately 35,972 fans that night. miami, It is not for less. they came face to face Dominican Lisi Tigers And Caguas Creoles of Puerto Rico In a new version of a classic caribbean series,

The Quisqueans won by a score of five–two. robinson canoe He once again excelled with a two-run homerun in the third inning. In fact, this hit proved to be decisive in the match.

Yadiel Hernandez hits his first in the Caribbean Series

yadiel hernandez He was a starter for the winners. Cuban started in the eighth position in the defensive order and in left field. In the top of the seventh inning he had a hit to center. That was the first undisputed of his career. caribbean series, In st john 2015 with pinar del rio de cuba Even after 12 empty turns he was not successful. That too went empty on the first day.

former player of Washington Nationals He went to the opening box in the ninth to face the reliever. ricardo gomez, yadiel hernandez He hit a slider to the right side and hit a long ball to right near the line. the ball went over the fence Loan Depot Park,

the referee sang not wrong, Manager gilbert gomez He demanded a review of the play. After watching the replays he upheld the decision. Ultimately, he was thrown from the field by the first baseman.

hernandez He came within inches of hitting his first homerun caribbean series, baseball,

