Yankees emerge as favorites to sign Marcus Stroman (report)

MLB Network analyst John Paul Morosi reported that the Yankees have emerged as the “leading candidate” to agree to terms with Marcus Stroman after the club had “productive conversations” with the right-hander in recent days.
USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale reported earlier this week that the two sides had “mutual interest” in each other since the general managers’ meeting in November.
The Yankees have been unsuccessful in their attempts to improve the rotation over the winter. They lost out in the bid to Yoshinobu Yamamoto. It was reported that he was also interested in Shota Imanaga, who is Close to agreement with Cubs, MLB Network analyst Jon Heyman wrote in the New York Post last week that the Yankees are “very far along in negotiations” with top free agents like Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery.
But as the Yankees continue their efforts, perhaps they can finalize a deal with Stroman. The pitcher is coming off his second call to the All-Star Game in 2023 and finished the year with a 3.95 ERA in 136.2 innings, although he did not start again after July due to rib and hip injuries.
Stroman has experience playing in New York after wearing a Mets uniform between 2019 and 2021. He posted a stellar 126 ERA+ in 238.2 innings (44 starts) over that span.
The Red Sox, Orioles, Giants, Angels and Phillies are among the teams that have also been linked to the 32-year-old right-hander.
