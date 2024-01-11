Yankees may have made Blake Snell an offer (report)

The Yankees managed to land Dominican superstar Juan Jose Soto in a trade with the Padres at the beginning of the offseason, leaving them in need of a left-handed hitter in a lineup filled with right-handers. But rotation remains an area they have not been able to address over the winter.
It was reported that New York was making a bid for Japanese right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto, but was unsuccessful as the pitcher agreed to terms with the Dodgers. MLB Network analyst Jon Heyman wrote in the New York Post that the Yankees have made a “preliminary offer” to Blake Snell. Details are unknown, but Heyman says a “significant gap” remains between the two sides.
If Snell joins the Bombers, he will join the rotation with 2023 National League Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole, who just won the same award in the Young circuit. According to Heyman, Cole has “agreed” to bring in Snell.
Although there is some speculation that the pitcher might opt to sign with a West Coast team, given his roots in Seattle, Heyman writes that the Yankees feel the left-hander wants to pitch in New York.
The Giants and Angels may be the Yankees’ main rivals in a bid for Snell, while the Phillies have also expressed some interest.
