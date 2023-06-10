Yanni and Kilian in their twenties are the new owners of Café Coeur: “regular customers are eager to reopen” (Heist-op-den-Berg)

Wait another month and then Café Coeur in the Kattestraat in Heist-op-Den-Berg will reopen its doors. The new owners of Brown Cafe are Janie Verhoeven (25) and Kilian de Wilde (21), both of whom are no strangers to the hospitality industry.

Heistenaars has been a partner of Café ‘t Pleintje for years. Yannini worked there for nine years, first as a student activist and later as a permanent employee. Kilian has also been active there for five years. “We’ve always loved working there. We got there well Put signature on And learned a lot. But now, together as the new owners, we can start writing our own story. We’re really looking forward to it, it’s very exciting,” both say.

Café Koer is located on the corner of Kattestraat and Velodroomstraat, close to the Zwaneberg cultural centre. In late November 2022, the previous owner closed the business and a search was underway for a successor. “It’s a typical brown pub, with such an old tiled floor, savings box Along the wall, a wooden counter with a marble top and vintage chairs. We fell in love with this property from the time we first moved here. The property was not only charming, it was also in good condition and had been recently painted. Other than replacing some broken lamps, refilling the bar, installing the ceiling, and giving it a good cleaning, we don’t have much work to do to prepare for reopening.

delicious pints

This massive bar has served up many beers since it opened three-quarters of a century ago. “This cafe is known for tapping the best Stella from the barrel here,” both say. “We hope to tap many more pints. It should also become a place for us where young and old are welcome. This case is definitely known to be a heist. It is said to have started in 1947. existed under the name of Bij de Kes.

Both want to hold monthly demonstrations as before. “What is new is that we open from 9am on market days on Sundays and Mondays as well. Other than that, we don’t change much. What is good should not be changed.

Café Coeur has a typical gray pub interior, the likes of which are few and far between. , © Dirk Vertomen

Opening weekend is set for July 7, 8 and 9. There is always something extra to experience in the evening. There’s AfterWork with DJ Peter on Fridays from 6pm. On Saturdays there’s a dance night with DJ Crossliner and DJ Onderkoffer from 10pm and on Sundays there’s a live band from Rautz from 7pm. “From the many responses, we see that many regular customers are yearning to reopen. There was a family, happy atmosphere here and we want to bring that back here.