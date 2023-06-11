Yannick Ferreira will once again try his luck in Saudi Arabia from next season

Yannick Ferreira (42) is the new coach of Al-Riyadh. The Saudi club confirmed this on Tuesday evening.

Al-Riyadh were recently promoted to the top level in Saudi Arabia, which could be a motivator for Ferreira. The 42-year-old coach has been without a club since February after resigning from Cypriot Omonia Nicosia, but will soon be competing against world stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nasr) and Karim Benzema (Al-Ittihad).

For Ferreira (Ex-Standard, KV Mechelen, STVV, Charleroi and Waasland-Beveren) it will be the third club in the Middle East. At Al-Shabaab (2011–2012) he served as Michel Predhomme’s assistant, at Al-Fateh (2019–2022) he was T1.

Among other things, Ferreira will coach the latest addition Knowledge Musona, who can still be appreciated in the Jupiler Pro League between 2018 and 2021 at KV Oostende, Anderlecht, Lokeren and Eupen.