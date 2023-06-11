Yannick Ferreira will once again try his luck in Saudi Arabia from next season

Admin 59 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 51 Views

© Twitter Al-Riyadh

Yannick Ferreira (42) is the new coach of Al-Riyadh. The Saudi club confirmed this on Tuesday evening.

jens helen

Al-Riyadh were recently promoted to the top level in Saudi Arabia, which could be a motivator for Ferreira. The 42-year-old coach has been without a club since February after resigning from Cypriot Omonia Nicosia, but will soon be competing against world stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nasr) and Karim Benzema (Al-Ittihad).

For Ferreira (Ex-Standard, KV Mechelen, STVV, Charleroi and Waasland-Beveren) it will be the third club in the Middle East. At Al-Shabaab (2011–2012) he served as Michel Predhomme’s assistant, at Al-Fateh (2019–2022) he was T1.

(Continue reading below tweet)

This includes embedded content from social media networks that may want to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this.

Among other things, Ferreira will coach the latest addition Knowledge Musona, who can still be appreciated in the Jupiler Pro League between 2018 and 2021 at KV Oostende, Anderlecht, Lokeren and Eupen.

This includes embedded content from social media networks that may want to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this.

(tag to translate) Yannick Ferreira

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Celeb 24/7. Kristen Bell meets her idol Lizzo and Emily Ratajkowski celebrates her son’s birthday in a flashy outfit

Look Selena Gomez watches a football match with some friends and also flirts with the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About Us  Contact Us  Privacy Policy
© 2023 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved