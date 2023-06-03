Year driving ban and 8 months probation for Racing Motord (26) who is guilty of the death of Nico (45) (Kortrjak)

Nico V. He died of his injuries. The accident was caused by a 26-year-old motorist who has now been convicted. , © if / jdk

Jordi V. (26) was found guilty of causing death following an accident on 17 May last year. Niko V. (45) of Izgem died after an accident with his motorcycle. V. fell in front of him and caused him to fall, then he left the seriously injured victim behind.

May 17th, 2022 at 8:23 pm. Nico V. (45) from Izegem and Jordi V. (26) from Kurne decided to race on the R8 in Kortrijk. They reached speeds of up to 154 kilometers per hour, where 70 is permitted, until they went wrong in a turn near the Heerweg on the border of Kürne and Heule.

Jordi V. was blinded by the sun and fell. Nico V. could not avoid the spinning two-wheeler and crashed into the crash barrier. V. looked at the motorcade for a moment, put his white motorcycle jacket and helmet on it, and left on foot. Nico died from his injuries a few days later.

requested acquittal

“It is a tragic accident, but if you read the expert’s report, it is the victim’s fault. If he had been driving seventy, he would not have collided,” said Jordi V’s (26) lawyer. Hence acquittal was requested.

A question on which the judges could not agree. In contrast, he sentenced the twenty-somethings to a suspended prison sentence of 8 months and a fine of 4,000 euros. Further, it disqualified the youth from driving any motor vehicle for one year. To be allowed to drive again, he has to take four tests again. He was found guilty of causing accidental death, neglect, hit-and-run and driving without a valid driving license, among other things.

Damages

The man said during the hearing that he had assumed that the witnesses had already called emergency services. “I told them to call emergency services,” said the defendant. “I still ask myself why I didn’t stop. I panicked.”

The family members of Niko V. will get compensation. This comes partly from Jordi V, but also partly through the Belgian Joint Guarantee Fund. The judge is of the opinion that Niko V. was also partly at fault for driving at excessive speed.

