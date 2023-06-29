Years after Jayme’s death, his brother Gaja also passed away.

The fundraising campaign that was set up for Jayme eventually raised over 2 million euros. Singer Jim Buckum and singer Glenys Grace also wrote a song for the boy. The medicine that could be bought with that money only extended Jayme’s life. He passed away last June at the age of 3.

Jayme has another younger brother, Jonah. Furthermore, his mother became pregnant again. Baby boy Gaja was born on 19 June. The family was deeply saddened, the boy died the same day. On mother Arwen Adinda’s blog you can read that Gaza has been regenerated twice.

Singer Jim Bakker shared a message on his Instagram about Gaja’s death. ‘There are no words for this. Losing two sons in one year… no parent should go through this’, he writes among other things. The singer says Gaza’s family want to take the dead boy to the ‘Mountain of the Stars’ in Portugal. He did the same with Jayme. Jim Bakkum has announced through his Instagram that he will raise money for this.

Other celebrities’ reaction to the message is puzzling. For example, Shirma Rouse writes: ‘How bad it is! Oh dear! Congratulations to Arwen and Jeffrey! Best wishes!’.

