Years of life spent on duty by a doctor and nurse

24 and 12 hour shift They are one of the heaviest burdens in their daily life, doctor and nurse, This system, which exposes health workers to very complex situations, forms the backbone of the National Health System (SNS). but he doesn’t go away The work (and personal) efforts that these professionals have to make In favor of the best possible care. And how many days of their working life do health workers spend on duty? If you start adding them up, the count is almost unimaginable.

Dr. Jose Barquero Romero, a specialist in internal medicine, shared a calculation in his X (formerly Twitter) profile after leaving the guard. How many days of your life have you spent in the hospital?, Taking their calculations as an example, based on a 33-year career, doctors will work an average of 1,500 24-hour shifts in a hospital. This number results in an average of 50 guards per year filling those 33 jobs. In total, a doctor spends four years and ten months on duty in a hospital.

if we talk nursingThey estimate from the General Nursing Council (CGE) that a nurse can work 10 to 12 12-hour shifts per month. If we take the same example of 33 years, this would mean 120 shifts per year, which is a full 60 days in hospital per year. This is how nurses will spend 1,900 full days on average Guards protesting. In total, a nurse spends five years and two months on duty in a hospital.





“We reduce guards more than we leave them.”

The guards require great effort on the part of the medical and nursing community. In this case, Barquero Romero explains that now that he is “legally exempt”, he has decided to stop taking these types of shifts. “There would be nothing more tragic than carrying on with less and less strength until you reach not up to the task” says the doctor, who explains that “as a student he had a romantic view of the subject, but now he can say with full knowledge that the guards subtract more than they leave out.”

doctor shed light the darkest part of the guards, although it also leaves room for more positive aspects. “Apart from the economic, which is in any case inadequate, there are Moments of satisfaction to reduce the suffering of others He adds value when possible and builds relationships with some intelligent coworkers. About the inevitable and the next day’s ‘zombie’ fatigue.

Finally, experts talk about all the things health care workers ‘miss’ when covering those shifts. He reassures that “you can’t forget” everything that is missing from the house.Important moments you missedOr that his partner had to fight without him.”





Ending guards for health workers?

The abolition of the Medical Guard was part of Sumar’s election program on health matters. On behalf of the party, Health Minister Monica Garcia can advance this objective throughout the Legislature. He explained from the party itself medical writing This proposal, which involves both doctors and nurses, has been passed “Move to a shift system, as in other European countries”, The possibility of eliminating these long shifts is a solution that has been considered over the past four years, but has never materialized.