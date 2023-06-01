Yes! Kim Cattrall finally joins the cast of And Just Like That





Samantha Jones is back! Kim Cattrall, now 66, has joined the cast for the second season and just like that, A representative for Max (formerly HBO Max) confirmed the news. So the old crew is back for a while.

Kim Cattrall finally joins ‘And Just Like That’ cast

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis can be seen in and just like thatseries, Kim would not be seen for the entire series. “She will reportedly only appear in one scene,” a formula tells Diversity, But..he’s in there for a while. It seems that he has already filmed his part, but without the rest.

Earlier she explained why she doesn’t want to take part in the new series: “It is a great wisdom to know when enough is enough.” Not that he was asked, because he saw the news about it and just like that On social media, like everyone else in the world. After her last film, she made it clear that she didn’t want to be a cougar. “I felt like I was now cast as a cougar, which was not as positive as the other aspects.”

When can you watch the new season?

A new poster on streaming service Max’s Instagram account reveals the date we can finally continue watching the adventures of Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda. That is… *drumroll*… on June 22nd, 2023. And that’s a good thing, because we can’t wait any longer. Sam Smith will also be seen in the new season. In a very surprising post, Sam Smith revealed that he appears in and just like that Season 2. While Sam doesn’t share much details about what exactly the role will be, we can’t wait for her to make an appearance. Whether it’s a small performance, a leading role, a quick appearance or a new love: it promises to be ‘unholy’.