Yes, the parachute pants are back — and they match every look – New in Seixal

It was one of the biggest trends of the beginning of the millennium and they came back in force in 2022. Not even supermodels can resist these pieces.

The parachute-style pants were one of the great phenomena of the 2000s. When we weren’t watching “Morangos com Açúcar” or exchanging messages on MSN, it’s likely that we were in stores looking for new clothes and, on the shelves, there was no lack of proposals such as. And like many other fashions of the time, this one is also back to be part of our wardrobe.

The name arises because of the nylon, fabric they are made of and which resembles the material we see in parachutes. Their baggy design and elasticated waist are other key features of these pants.

The trend has even reached some of the biggest names in fashion. The supermodel Bella Hadid, who dictates much of what becomes popular today, was photographed while wearing parachute pants, which she combined with a top or a baggy T-shirt — yes, models also need more comfortable days. Selena Gomez, Rihanna and Katie Holmes were other celebrities who surrendered to the relaxed style.

In 2021, the Danish brand Remain Birger Christensen predicted the return of this trend and bet on some pieces that were close to its design — although it opted for leather, something intrinsic to the Copenhagen insignia. Other luxury houses have also been betting on this silhouette, as is the case of Stella McCartney, which has a piece on sale for €1,964.25 and Bottega Venetta, with a proposal by 1,208.77€.

It goes without saying that in fast fashion stores there are also many options (and with friendlier prices). At Stradivarius we found a pair in a (super) white tone. This pigment is quite versatile. Do you want to combine them with a darker top? It is going to be alright. If you are in the mood to bet on bright colors, these are also a good complement.

The proposal of the Spanish brand is very fluid and has no seams. It also reveals an adjustable elastic closure both at the waist and at the ankles, which opens the door to different types of silhouettes — you can either bet on a more accentuated figure or a more relaxed one.

As far as sizes are concerned, the pair is available between XS and L (XXS and XL are also options, but they are sold out. It is available in physical stores and on the website for €29.99.

Do you miss the 2000s? Click through the gallery to see other parachute pants you’ll want to add to your closet.

At Pull&Bear you can find a pair for €29.99.