Yes, we are in an Nvidia-led technology bubble

Aging is hard and I don’t like it at all. My hair is becoming thin. I no longer wake up every day at 1:45 am to think about the market and stocks with the same energy. Now I only eat red meat three times a month “just because” I’ve been told it’s the right thing to do at this stage of life.

As far as I can see, one of the only positive things about aging is experience.

And my experience analyzing and reporting on the markets and leaders for over a decade tells me that investors are completely immersed in the AI-driven technology bubble.

To be fair, this sentiment is a far cry from the cannabis and cryptocurrency stock bubbles of years past, as tech giants like Nvidia and Microsoft have business models that make real money. Furthermore, their leaders are not inept and inexperienced (see malicious actors in the crypto sphere of the last two years).

But there should be no doubt: we are in a bubble, and it could end badly at some point.

Here are some elements I see to support this opinion.

Everything goes up, but does it have to be?

Nvidia shares rose 15% last Thursday following the results. The report also boosted the broader market higher.

Nvidia’s rivals AMD and Arm also saw strong gains. Yahoo Finance’s new hot ticker Super Micro Computer (SMCI) explodes 36%. Even Intel saw some advantages over Nvidia. And shares of Meta, which has been a leader in buying Nvidia chips, also rose.

Doesn’t this all sound like madness and blind buying by traders out of fear of missing out?

In a normally functioning market, the fact that Nvidia is performing incredibly well is bad news for competitors like AMD and Intel. Nvidia is selling more of its chips, which means fewer sales opportunities for rivals. Shouldn’t their shares fall?

Just because Meta owns and uses some new Nvidia chips, how will that positively impact its earnings and cash flow over the next four quarters? Would he do that at all?

The point is that investors are acting irrationally as Nvidia reports shocking financial figures and the hype machine takes over social media. This makes sense until it doesn’t, and it’s a classic bubble stock.

justifying increased valuations

Still not convinced this is an AI-driven tech bubble?

So, take a look at the typical Wall Street move to justify consistently high valuation multiples on stocks.

“At 29 times projected 2024 earnings, Nvidia trades at a lower multiple than its rivals Intel and AMD,” one analyst wrote in a note after Nvidia’s earnings jump. “We consider the valuation attractive. “Nvidia remains one of our main choices”,

I’m not saying Nvidia shouldn’t be valued higher than market value, not at all, so don’t criticize me over email.

What I’m asking is that you break down the above comment, which is increasingly being covered in tech coverage.

In this case, the analyst has argued that 1) high price multiples for slow-growing Intel and AMD are fine because artificial intelligence is so popular, or so it seems, and 2) Nvidia stock trades at a nearly 33% premium. Is capable of doing. Higher than the already high P/E multiple on the S&P 500.

Nvidia’s valuation isn’t incredibly attractive, given that earnings estimates have been inflated to the max. This is a technical stock valued for absolute perfection.

But hey, within the tech bubble, anything can happen, right?

Thinking that you can’t be stopped

Nothing screams “investment bubble” like overconfidence. It feels like whatever stock you buy, at whatever price and at whatever time, will go up forever. It makes you feel like an investment genius and motivates you to take more risks.

Here’s a dose of insight that reflects the massive overconfidence in the markets:

Traders’ confidence in their decision making has reached the highest level since Charles Schwab launched its ‘Trader Sentiment’ survey, the financial services firm said this week, consistent with optimism. From a sector perspective, traders are more bullish on Information Technology (surprise). They’re particularly bullish on AI stocks (surprise).

News flash: You’re not an investment genius. The best thing you can do now to grow your wealth is to realize that now is the time to lay the foundation to protect your wealth created by the technology bubble.

Trust your investment experience and all its complexities.

Article originally written in English brian sozzi, executive editor of Yahoo Finance. Follow Sozy on Twitter/x @bryansozzi and in Linkedin, Advice on deals, mergers, active positions or anything else? Send an email to broan.sozzi@yahoofinance.com.

