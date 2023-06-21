Hickey Underworld was already back on the radio with the comeback single Living on Big Foot. Steps will follow soon. Nack dives into the Focus rehearsal room.

Bassist Yorgos Tsikiridis tries to tell a joke he heard recently about pride in the role of Dai, our former national goalkeeper. But without the necessary mimicry, Pointe falls on a cold stone. If the Hickey underworld had shifted its field of action to joke-telling after seven years of inactivity, the terror would have set in by now with the dates of the upcoming play.

Luckily, the Antwerp quartet has stuck to their last. Call it post-hardcore, gritty metal pop or melodic noise rock: the group won the Rock Rally in 2006 and stuffed three great records with it. Still on the record? hits the radio future words And blond fire, A shout-out to Kanye West (as he was then called) for the latter clip. Travels abroad with Two Gallants and Deus. Support act for Dinosaur Jr, Germs and MC5. Compared to Guns N’ Roses by a BBC reviewer. OK, suspicious.

Around 2016 the barrel turned out to be empty. Especially to the dismay of frontman Yunus Faltakh. ‘It stalled on a personal level’, he now looks back. The ending was no surprise to me. For a long time the nose was not pointing in the same direction. You cannot be creative like this.

Faltach competed with a new group, Arabnormal, with Das Pop’s Niek Muel as his partner. Guitarist Jonas Govarts – who had already left the group in 2014 due to hearing problems and was replaced by Millionaire’s Tim Vanhamel – has thrown himself into directing and co-directing films. cub (2014) and H4Z4RD (2022) and series like Tabula Rasa (2017) and f*** you very, very much (2021). Bassist Yorgos Tsikiridis played with Bed Rugs, Borokov Borokov, King Dick and Boneriders among others. And drummer Jimmy Wouters himself was heard under the aliases of Wolf Sheriff and Spooksem.

Nevertheless the members continued to meet each other at all times, though never all at the same time. Before that, there was talk of waiting for the garden party Tsakiridis threw to celebrate Govarts’ birthday in 2020, in perfect corona time. “It was like this with the brothers,” says Faltakh. Few words were needed to reconnect. That evening we felt a loud music playing between the four of us chemistry exists, and we wanted to tap into it again.

And so The Hickey Underworld nowadays rehearses in a former brewery at the end of a street in Dern. Just before we arrive, it looks like someone has opened Pandora’s box. guitar chords living on big foot Will bear a striking resemblance to a certain eighties hit, but despite the restless hum, it cannot be classified. Glad we could help. ,hijo de la luna From Meccano, yes!’

For the rest of the evening, that earworm would be relentlessly tormented, played through YouTube in various versions, and accompanied by guitar and bass (“Jonas, hetdueda, Finally should also be considered as part of the new set.

Jimmy Walters: Can’t we use it?

Yunus Faltakh: Come on, maybe.

Jonas Goverts: Or as a loop between songs?

Yorgos Sakiridis: It should be the reverse of inspiration: connecting your own song with another. Any other examples? that drum broke future words stolen from be my Baby, or at least that Phil Spector sound. In blond fire Yes yes yes there is something about. (Dry) But native Americans is actually a cover of vil tura (It also appeared in 2010 on another turluraTribute Plate, ed.). where did i put the cd when i was ten Moa wen toh! stood up. That was fast, man. I listened to KIA – Krapoel in Axe – and Will Tura. Tura on the block! (hilarity) Vijnem Shopping Center, in my case. So yes, Vil Tura is definitely in our music too.

In fact. What we notice when the instruments are picked up is that the group already sounds pretty worn out. versions of zero hour, whistle And future words stand tall. Nods and satisfied grins everywhere. ‘let’s Play mr hebrews,mystery scratch So, ed.) before or after?’ Only the vowels of Faltakh seem to be hidden. “Okay, but if we turn on the mic, it starts responding.” No, there is not even an iota of tension when the brakes come. ‘Cause every time it gets better, so long as it has to be (Two hall performances are planned that week in Brussels and Sint-Niklaas, editor’s note.) are we sure good to goSakiridis confirms calmly.

Do you usually immediately feel whether it’s going to be a good or bad show once you’re on stage?

fruit: Yes, during the first song. sometimes before. If it’s bad, you can just struggle through it. Crying with a cap on. Like you have to write a piece you don’t want to write. As Dees Perhaps. (Smile)

Govarts: You already have the first sentence. “So you don’t have any new records yet.”

fruit:: By the end of the year we will be back in the studio. The record is for next year. We’re not sure yet what we want to do. Except it has to be good.

Two other new songs that I’ve already heard, cold sun And wall on the flyAlready meet that qualification.

Govarts: Of living on big foot We have three new ones now. well yes, wall on the fly There’s actually an older number that we dug up.

How’s the writing going these days?

fruit: We don’t have a fixed formula, because we work in writing teams: duos whose composition changes all the time.

Sakiridis: like in Police: Always with two in Combi.

Govarts: Yunus and I have been doing this since we were twelve. strumming on our guitars, one riff over another. If you can make something in such a traditional way then it is good.

So you mainly play old songs live, some fifteen years old or so. Do you see it differently today?

fruit: i especially like the song ring to sing again.

Sakiridis: You can always come up with new ones.

fruit: Or something wow.

Govarts: I was pleasantly surprised that our first album, which we made a long time ago, is still out there. People seem to be totally appreciating him. Because usually a start like this is a collection of songs that you’ve had over the years. I do not understand why we are accused of metal influences in so many reviews.

that guitar chord living on big foot There is definitely more metal than the Meccano.

fruit: you mean epic? Yes. A friend recently said that our drums have galloping qualities.

Govarts: That was me, you know. (serious or not) i a huge Iron Maiden fans.

How’s your hearing, Jonas?

Govarts: worth doing. I still have occasional relapses, but it’s not compared to ten years ago. It was never properly diagnosed – it was probably a virus of some sort. But it is under control. I’ve always played cool with earplugs.

Back to Work. It’s like throwing a new log into the fire living on big foot By Frog climax to a blazing Damgoz, Hence the consensus has been summarized.

‘Keygraph!’

“Kmetal!”

Autotune is a disgusting, easy-going voice changer for many people. but in living on big foot does it fit.

Walters: A case of ‘demo-itis’: you get stuck on the first rough idea. Younes has never really sung the song without it.

fruit: It’s an effect like any other – reverb, delay, distortion – and it’s so established, why not use it? You don’t need a statement.

Govarts: It is possible in moderation. For example, with Julian Casablancas’s group The Voidz, I think it’s well placed.

in the text of living on big foot your reference ‘Orman’s Villa’, is she ok black star From David Bowie?

fruit: Yes. It looked good and I didn’t have anything else to fill with, so I left it at that. orman is Norwegian for snake. It suits the subject.

Have you met Ian Svenonius, vocalist of the American group The Nation of Ulysses, from whom you got your band name? I ask because he was recently in Turnhout at the invitation of Denis Typhus.

fruit: In 2019 he played at Het Bos in Antwerp with his project Escape-ism. He had a whole room like a white James Brown. But at the merchant stand he turned out to be very reserved. I gave him the cassette of our third record and he was very happy with it. He knew there was a group named after his song, but not that it was a Belgian band.

Govarts: he’s the only man in the world who is himself geMeToo IS: He will no longer show himself in public, because, according to his own words, he has a lot to record. He came back after a month. (laughs) On the Discord label — of which Yunus and I were big fans — The Nation of Ulysses was one of the few groups that had a little humor.

Have your ambitions changed after all these years?

fruit: Better accounting would be nice. But otherwise: we still want to make good songs. traveling abroad? If they offer us something then why not.

Govarts: We are no longer with PIAS, but a friend of ours is on a small label Cloudshaper.

fruit: The network is small, but the commitment is far greater. We’ll take it as it comes.

The subject of the ‘stage act’ in the brewery room had not yet been touched upon. But at the last minute another brainstorming session takes place.

Sakiridis: Can’t we do anything with an inflated penis that foams? Super original anyway.

fruit: Rammstein is different? They don’t use it anymore anyway.

Walters: Maybe it’s free for the taking.

Govarts: Look up schweisehande.de,

hickey underworld Live in Antwerp on 25.06 and at Rock Herc in Herc-de-Stadt on 14.07.