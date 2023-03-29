Yet Another Marvel Actor Says He’d Like To Go To James Gunn’s DC

The new DC led by James Gunn has been attracting Marvel actors who would like to move into the new cinematic universe, including yet another big name.

Not just from the fans, since now many very renowned actors in Hollywood have openly spoken that they would love to participate in a future DC film, especially those who have worked with Gunn in other projects.

This is the case for Dave Bautista, Drax, who worked with Gunn on the three Guardians of the Galaxy films at Marvel, and now, it is also the case for Chris Pratt, Star-Lord at Marvel, who also worked with the filmmaker. in the team’s trilogy in the MCU.

The actor revealed this during an interview with Comic Book Resources, while answering which character he would like to play and if he had already received any proposals from Gunn:

I don’t know DC characters very well. I’ll let the fans say who they would like me to play. I have nothing to announce. I haven’t talked to James Gunn about any roles, and he hasn’t offered me anything yet. But I love this guy. He is one of my best friends. I completely trust him. If he calls me, I answer.

The actor also said to be “very happy” that Gunn won this new position and that he “can’t imagine a better person for this position”:

I am very happy for him and his career development. DC is very lucky to have him. I can’t imagine a better person for this position. He loves comics, he’s smart, and he’s an author. We are obviously very excited about the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

After the arrival of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in theaters in May, all of Gunn’s commitments to Marvel will come to an end and he will be able to focus 100% on his plans and projects at DC.

Excited? Comment below what you think and stay tuned here on marvel’s legacy so you don’t miss any news!

Legacy interviewed legendary actor Laurence Fishburne!

We at Marvel Legacy are proud to share our first interview of 2023, which was simply with the iconic Laurence Fishburne! Yes, we interviewed Morpheus from the Matrix trilogy and so many other classics!

The actor, who voiced the Silver Surfer in the 2007 Fantastic Four movie, returns to the Marvel universe thanks to the animation Moon Girl and the Demon Dinosaur!

Where Laurence serves as an executive producer and also voices one of the characters, the mighty Beyonder! In addition to him, the interview also features Steve Loter, renowned producer and animator who has already commanded animations such as “Kim Possible” and “Penguins of Madagascar”.

Watch the interview right below and mark your calendar: the animation arrives at Brazilian Disney+ on March 15th!

MORE ON GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3

The characters return in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3which does not yet have a synopsis but we do know that the film will deal with the aftermath of Ultimatumwith the Guardians going after 2014’s Gamora, who is still alive and well but fled after Tony Stark’s death in 2023. It will also continue the events of the Christmas Special on Disney +.

Thank God, James Gunn is confirmed as the director and screenwriter of the film, which will hit theaters in May 5th 2023. Obviously, the entire main cast consisting of Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan and Sean Gunn will return! All the news about the film you will find out first here on marvel’s legacy!



