Yogurt may now make limited claims about reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes

(CNN) — In a decision nearly five years old, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration decided yogurt can now make a limited claim that the food can reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes, the federal agency concluded Friday.

This decision marks the first qualified health declaration issued for yogurt by a federal agency.

According to the FDA, qualifying health claims are “supported by scientific evidence, but do not meet the more stringent standard of ‘significant scientific agreement’ required for an authorized health claim.” “To ensure that these claims are not misleading, they should be accompanied by a disclaimer or other qualifying text to accurately tell consumers about the level of scientific evidence supporting the claim.”

In the case of yogurt, the claim says that, based on limited scientific evidence, “regularly eating at least 2 cups (3 servings) of yogurt per week” may reduce the risk of a disease that is almost universal in the US. Affects 38 million people. And about 462 million people worldwide.

The serving size recommendation is supported by the FDA’s conclusion that, based on two prospective groups evaluated in high-quality studies, the specific amount is the minimum necessary to achieve the claimed effect.

Yogurt made from milk fermented with the bacteria or probiotics Lactobacillus bulgaricus and Streptococcus thermophilus is rich in calcium, protein, B vitamins and minerals including magnesium, phosphorus and potassium.

The move comes in response to a 2018 petition filed by food and beverage company Danone North America. According to a news release, the filing initiated an FDA review of existing research on the relationship between yogurt and type 2 diabetes.

Caroline Passarello, a registered dietitian nutritionist and instructor at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, said, “The petition to allow a health claim related to type 2 diabetes to appear on yogurt labels takes appropriate steps and supports the petition.” “Includes peer-reviewed research for.” Department of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences, via email.

But in addition to the supporting research being limited, it’s also not “very solid,” Passarello said. “The way the study was conducted means we can’t say with certainty that there is a causal relationship, but rather there is an association between type 2 diabetes and yogurt.”

CNN has contacted the FDA for comment.

The FDA has allowed qualified health claims for dietary supplements since 2000 and for foods since 2002, but they are rarely advertised. In the past decade, only 10 foods were allowed to be sold with such claims, including flavanol-rich cocoa powder to reduce the risk of heart disease and cocoa powder to reduce the chance of frequent urinary tract infections in women. Some blueberry products were included.

Nutritionist and molecular biologist Dr. Marion Nestle echoed Passarello’s sentiments, adding that “the qualified health claims are ridiculous on their face.”

“Why would any sane person think that you only have to eat 2 cups of yogurt a week to prevent type 2 diabetes?” Nestle, Paulette Goddard, professor emeritus of nutrition, food studies and public health at New York University, said via email. “The only thing we can hope for is that the yogurt is at least not sweetened, but since it is so difficult to find unsweetened yogurt, it tells people who want to avoid type 2 diabetes that sweetened yogurt is in their best interest.” It’s good for you.”

Nestle said, “According to the FDA’s review of the study, the amount of sugar in the yogurt did not affect the results.” “So, according to the FDA, sugar is not a problem.”

Any yogurt can make this limited claim as long as it uses the exact wording specified by the FDA, Nestle said. Several studies have linked high consumption of added sugar to an increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Adding skepticism to the statement is the reality that the cause of type 2 diabetes is multifactorial, so, although yogurt can be part of a healthy diet for weight maintenance, “don’t expect yogurt alone to be associated with diabetes prevention.” “It doesn’t make sense outside the context of diet,” Nestle said.

In this context, it is essential to use “common sense” when evaluating the health claims of products to make the best decision for your diet and health status, Nestlé said.

Previous research has suggested limiting added sugar consumption to less than 25 grams per day, or about 6 teaspoons. This is equivalent to about 2 ½ chocolate chip cookies, 16 ounces of fruit punch or about 1 1/2 tablespoons of honey.

Nutritionist and author Lisa Dreyer contributed to this report.