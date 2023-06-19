Yora Reenstra on climate and the asylum crisis

Half Holland in Crisis is the new show from Yora Rienstra, which you can watch on VPRO from Monday 29 May at 9.15 pm on NPO3. Jora Reenstra travels across the Netherlands with an open mind and delves into the various crises of the moment such as the climate crisis, the asylum crisis and the personnel crisis in four episodes.

half holland in trouble

Jora Rienstra series about the consequences of the climate crisis, the asylum crisis and the personnel crisis makes Half Holland in crisis. Like many other Dutch people, the TV producer – who you may know from Half Holland Homeless – is worried about the future: How will his children survive on a warming planet? Will the hospital be adequately staffed if she becomes ill herself? And how is it possible that a country as rich as the Netherlands is unable to receive refugees? Jora Reenstra travels across the Netherlands with an open mind telling the stories of victims, activists, and those who have benefited from the crisis.

crisis in the netherlands

In Half Holland in Crisis, Jora Rienstra hangs out with members of the Extinction Rebellion who have taken over the airport in Eindhoven and visits hotel owner Claudia in Valkenburg – her home even after the summer of 2021 floods Hotel is under construction. While two Syrian brothers go from shelter to shelter, TV producers take a look behind the scenes at IND, where staff sometimes find it difficult to decide a refugee’s fate. He also meets Nancy, a nurse who is not allowed to work because she is undocumented. Meanwhile, health workers are being flown in from Indonesia to address the shortfall in healthcare. There is no shortage of young crypto traders JoeP in the world. Hoff Holland makes it particularly clear in a crisis that we are all affected by it. The TV producer wonders what she can do on her own. Where are the solutions? Or will we all go to the sharks eventually?

see half holland in crisis

Half Holland in Crisis is a co-production of Human Factor and VPRO. You can watch the program from Monday 29th May at 9.15 pm on VPRO on NPO3. There are a total of four episodes. You can also look it back through NPO Plus and NPO Start. If you want to do this from abroad, make sure you have a VPN connection set up to the Netherlands.

Now back to the content of the episode:

Climate crisis in the Netherlands

In the first episode, Yora hangs out with members of the Extinction Rebellion during the occupation of Eindhoven airport. On the houseboat of environmental activist Pippi, she also meets Jelle de Graaf, who is glued to a talk show table in a beau broadcast to draw attention to the climate. During a training session on delaying techniques, Yora learns to make things difficult for the police during a demonstration. Claudia’s Hotel in Valkenburg is still under construction after the devastating floods of 2021. Meanwhile, the residents put up partitions in their garden to stop the rising water the next time. Jacqueline proves that resistance takes other forms too. She helps people invest in start-ups that develop climate technology and make money on their own. In the Brabant countryside, the popular tractor race Trekkertrek is under threat. Local youths are not liking it.

asylum crisis in the netherlands

The line between living or not living is very thin and for IND employees the work is sometimes difficult. Meanwhile, Dirk and Pauline care for Ukrainian refugees at home and Yora is allowed to ride in one of Dirk’s tanks, who collects military vehicles as a hobby. The refugee reception crisis has turned into a lucrative business for entrepreneur Tom. He rents the premises to the COA and hopes to set up the recently purchased pancake restaurant as an emergency shelter in the near future.

Personnel crisis in the Netherlands

In three episodes of Half Holland in Crisis, Jora Reenstra explores the causes and consequences of the personnel crisis. At the hospital in Den Bosch, clinical geriatrician Esther Kornege-Blochland says she sees neglected elderly people entering her department because of a lack of home care. Like patient Annie, who is recovering from a broken pelvis but can’t get into a nursing home. Annie’s carers can no longer cope with the care at home and she is at her wits end.

Young people do not want to work in care

Researcher Anna Nieuwen explains why Dutch youth often turn up their noses at poorly paid jobs in healthcare and education, and how social media plays a role. Nursing student Nancy is the daughter of Ghanaian immigrants and herself was born in Amsterdam. She has lived in the Netherlands for twenty years and wants to work, but she is not allowed because she is not recognized as a Dutch citizen. Meanwhile, Waalwijk entrepreneurs Stef van Blaedel and Michel van den Hoven fly in nursing staff from Indonesia and see it as a revenue model.

from creation to tiktok

Contractor Peter Meerman thinks he has a solution to the personnel shortage in the construction industry; A job and a home for young construction workers. Self-made Tik Tok influencer Joep Gerla, meanwhile, isn’t thinking about a job in healthcare or construction. He earns a lot of money trading crypto and will become a philanthropist in the future. Theo takes matters into his own hands when installing the solar panels. He hires a boy without a residence permit through refugee work.

the crisis is over

In the final episode of Half Holland in Crisis, Yora Reenstra examines whether effective solutions to various crises already exist. Or is customization the motto? On a globe that’s warming up, the latest batch of Marines undergo special training against heat illness, and on the Van Buren family farm, Yora gets an explanation for their despotic lifestyle.

autocratic lifestyle

Yora Reenstra spends a day following the marching elite corps who are expected to be better able to withstand extreme conditions in the future. Due to their nomadic lifestyle, the Van Buren family is much less vulnerable to fluctuations in energy prices and food shortages, but then you have to have the courage to slaughter your chickens yourself.

head in the sand

Author Jaap Tilbeke* points out that we have all been warned* a long time ago. The Club of Rome report Limits to Growth raised the alarm in 1972, but for decades we buried our heads in the sand. And that’s exactly what Jora does during a climate therapy session in the woods of Soest. In search of some relief and as an antidote against despair.

Yora Reenstra: Half Holland in trouble

Jora Rienstra talks about Half Holland in crisis: “I wanted to make this show because we go from crisis to crisis. I often hear experts talk about it. All the facts and figures are mentioned, the rules and regulations that we have to deal with. Everything is complicated enough and it has kept me away from my bed even while we are all dealing with the crisis and have something to do with it. Like the climate crisis. I actually went on a trip through the Netherlands with this program to see who had to deal with the causes and consequences of the crisis and how I should relate to it. By finding out what the different crises are, I better understand how I can be part of the solution and I hope to inspire others with this ‘Prosper’ program.

yora reenstra

Yora Reenstra (1981) is a comedian and program maker. He graduated from the Amsterdam Toenelschool and Kleinkunstaakademie in 2006. Yora created six theater programs and till 2019 was the permanent presenter of BNNVARA program Rambam. In 2021 he made the documentary I Report against the Minister of Education for VPRO. After delving into the personal stories behind the housing crisis in the VPRO series Half Holland Homeless (2022), the television producer is back with even more crises this spring.

