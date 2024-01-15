Yordan Alvarez debuts with Houston in 2024

yordan alvarez Returned to the baseball field.

This Tuesday, February 27 Houston Astros And Washington Nationals They face each other in this match spring training 2024, Playground West Palm Beach Cacti Park is the debut stage of yordan alvarez,

Astros They only add one race to the previous three challenges. they lost on sunday st louis cardinal And New York Mets, Then they fell again on Monday detroit tigers,

Manager for this Tuesday afternoon, joe espadais included yordan alvarez In the lineup. He did it in second place in the order, as he had announced a few days earlier. As far as defense was concerned, he was relieved of the responsibilities of the designated hitter.

K opener Washington Nationals he had to face jose altuve, Jordan And alex bregman, If someone gets on base he will pitch against kyle tucker,

jose altuve He struck. Then the Cuban got a count of three balls and two strikes after several fouls. Eventually, he missed a bad pitch into the outfield. stamp. He reached first base.

so, yordan alvarez He reached base in his first at-bat spring training 2024, after alex bregman And kyle tucker The corresponding strikeouts were taken.

Las Tunas born man did not get walk in spring training From 2022. In 2023 he went into the box seven times, getting two hits. One of them was double and drawn.

In total he collected 15 tickets spring training, Its highest figure is from 2019 when its participation was highest. That spring he was in 23 challenges in which he collected 56 trips to home plate.

yordan alvarez He is, once again, projected to be one of the best hitters in the game. American League In 2024. with departure towards Los Angeles Dodgers Of shohei ohtaniChances of getting a prize most valuable Player were up.

