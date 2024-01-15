Yordan Alvarez High MLB Salary 2024

yordan alvarez He is one of the most important players Houston Astros, The Cuban has performed brilliantly in his four seasons with the team.

Despite injuries, yordan alvarez Established himself as a power hitter and centerpiece in the lineup Houston Astros, His offensive line is .295/.390/.588, OPS of .978 and OPS+ of 165 in 482 games.

He has 513 hits with 114 doubles, four triples and 129 extra-base hits. He has 380 RBI, 324 runs scored and 249 walks, 21 of which are intentional. won the award 2019 American League Rookie of the Year After just 87 games. Furthermore, he took silver bat in 2022 while he was in third place mvp,

yordan alvarez debuted in big league A few days after turning 22. It will reach 27 in 2024. He signed a contract extension in June 2022 Houston Astros For $115 million and six years. This happened when he won the award player of the month In June.

MLB Yordan Alvarez’s salary with Houston Astros for 2024

in 2023 He slugger born in las tunas His salary was seven million dollars, although he also received a signing bonus of five million.

Salary till 2024 yordan alvarez This will be the biggest achievement of his career. player will win with Houston Astros 10 million dollars, This is the first time in his career that he has reached eight points. In this way he would have collected 22 out of 115 million with four campaigns remaining.

Another $93 million will be added from 2025 to 2028, divided between 15 in 2025 and 26 from 2026 to 2028.

Despite good quantity, yordan alvarez It is not even in the top 10 best paid Houston Astros,