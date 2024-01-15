Yordan Alvarez left the game after being hit by the ball

Debutant manager Joe Espada prepared a mixed lineup to face his match of the day in the Grapefruit League philadelphia phillies, He was the main aggressor yordan alvarezWho also played as a left fielder.

Unfortunately, Cuban couldn’t stay on the grass for long. After a quiet first inning for Philadelphia, houston When he was dominant he started by giving the first out mauricio dubon,

Yordan Alvarez didn’t have much luck against Philadelphia





yordan alvarezSecond in the lineup, faced the starter christopher sanchez Joe was brave with zone pitches. In a no-ball strike count, Sanchez threw a fastball to the same center field that Cuban hit.

The ball hit his right leg directly, which initially caused him a lot of pain. The team doctor went to examine him and it was decided that he would continue playing.

Sanchez took advantage of the moment and worked his way into the strike zone again but hit the outside boundary. Cuban boy He was unable to react in time and went into the dugout after failing to swing.

yordan alvarez He came walking over to the bench, something very positive. Nevertheless, Espada apparently decided to remove him from the game out of caution. He was replaced by Quincy Hamilton, who singled, stole a base, and scored a run in his first at-bat.

The Cuban hit a .360 average (25-9). As an extra-base hit, he has a double and a home run, four RBI, seven runs scored, three walks and eight strikeouts. His offensive line is .429/.520/.949 (OBP/SLG/OPS).

Without further delay, we leave you the video of that moment yordan alvarez Had to endure the blow:





