Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone reunite for Korean film remake

From now on, they are inseparable. while the movie poor creatures Received 11 Oscar nominations, Yorgos Lanthimos, have another project in mind. According to the information given by DiversityThe Greek director is preparing to shoot his next film and it is a remake of a South Korean feature film save the green planetdirector jung joon-hwan in 2003.

Not surprisingly we’ll find the actress in the casting Emma Stonewho played the sassy Bella Baxter in poor creatures but abigail also in Favorite, Yet according to American media, filming of this new project should begin this summer in the United Kingdom and New York.

Summary? the story of save the green planet Revolves around a depressed young man who “captures and tortures a businessman whom he believes is part of an alien invasion.” A battle of wits ensues between the kidnapper, his devoted girlfriend, the businessman and a private detective.

Pair of cinema and inspiration

Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos make for a duo that is as complex as it is dynamic. No surprise, when we know that the two have known each other for eight years. In an interview with the American edition of the trendThe Greek filmmaker looked back on their relationship: “We knew we wanted to work together again, and by the time we started doing other things together, we knew each other really well; We trusted each other and respected each other, and I think we inspired each other. ,