“You appeared to be healing the wounds left by the other (Gérard Piqué)” – Sport.fr

Shakira recently set social media on fire by releasing her next album titled “”. las mujeres or no loran“, scheduled for Friday March 22. This new composition promises to be a deep dive into the process of isolation, grief, empowerment, and resilience that the artist went through, all expressed through bold and powerful lyrics.

With a total of 17 tracks, this album is a must-have, especially given that it will explore aspects of Shakira’s personal life, including her relationship with ex-footballer and businessman Gerard Piqué. In particular, some songs should highlight this past relationship and the challenges they had to overcome together.

Although nine songs have already been released, the snippet shared on Shakira’s Instagram Stories surprised many of her followers. Here are some excerpts from the song: “ I promised I would never love again, you appeared to heal the wounds left by another. I locked it with keys and locks, but what should I do, I love you so much, These words sparked speculation about a new boyfriend on social media.

This is not the first time the artist has used his music to express his emotions and overcome personal obstacles. In fact, Shakira has been candid in admitting that music has been her outlet and healing tool during difficult times in her life.