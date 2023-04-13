You can already get these two games for free in the Epic Games Store; this week we are proposed to fight on two very different frantic battlefields – Mordhau

MORDHAU and Second Extinction are this week’s gifts of the trade from Fortnite parents. You have seven days to download it.

April 13, 2023, 17:04 – Updated April 13, 2023, 17:25

Thursday afternoons hold special meaning for PC gamers: it’s time to check out the Epic Games Store and claim your free games. On this occasion, the trade of the American firm proposes us to test our combat skills on two different battlefields.

The first of the gifts is MORDHAU, a multiplayer game of medieval fighting in first and third person where, in matches with 80 competing opponents, you fight as a mercenary in a fictional but realistic world where you can experience brutal and rewarding melee combat sequences. You can delve into the MORDHAU analysis of 3DJuegos.

Download MORDHAU for free until April 20.

If medieval fighting isn’t your thing, you might be more excited to fight hordes of mutant dinosaurs, alone or with friends. Second Extinction is a first-person shooter that sets players on a very simple mission: take back the Earth. “big map. Big dinosaurs. big guns. Face off against an ever-changing threat level with your friends.”

Download Second Extinction for free until April 20.

Next week, more gifts

A lot of action? Two quieter proposals are being advanced for next week. On the one hand Beyond Blue, a narrative adventure for a player that takes you to the depths of the blue heart that beats on our planet; on the other Never Alone (Kisima Ingitchuna), a puzzle and platform game brimming with atmosphere where you will be very cold.





