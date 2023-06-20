‘You can compare it with Croatia ten years ago’

Thanks to celebrities such as Leonardo DiCaprio, the construction of water plants in Vajosa was stopped. The beautiful nature reserve is still under the radar, although that is fast changing. “Vjosa is already the highlight of any trip to Albania. Tourism will double in five years anyway.

Arben Molla is the manager of Liria Travel, a Belgian tour operator which mainly organizes tours to Albania. His roots are in Albania and he spends at least half of the year there. He talks about his favorite national park on the Wajosa River.

Where? From the border of Greece in the south to the Adriatic coast in the west. surface 13,000 hectares. specialized mammals brown bears, otters, wolves and lynxes. Bird Vulture, Dalmatian Pelican, Flamingo. news Vjosa was declared a national park in March after years of residents’ struggle against hydroelectric power plants.

Why was Vajosa World News given the status of a national park? “Residents – with the help of organizations like outdoor brand Patagonia – have been fighting for this for ten years. The water plants were planned and will impact the ecosystem, but also bring economic prosperity. When celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio When I took to Instagram to raise the issue, things took off. It is expected that the park will attract many tourists, which in turn will offset the economic loss.”

Why do I have to go there? “First of all, because nature shuts your mouth. The river is up to two kilometers wide at some places and is surrounded by green hills as far as the eye can see. Now that the law has provided, the government has to build additional facilities.” have plans and may charge an entrance fee. Vjosa is already an attraction on any Albania trip. Tourism will double in five years anyway, so I wouldn’t wait.’ (laughs)

how do I get there? “With direct flights to the capital Tirana and only a few hours by car from there.”

Places not to be missed? “Permat and Apollonia. The first city is right on the river, an ideal starting point for rafting, cycling, hiking … and in the second you will find ancient Greek ruins.

Do you have a place to stay? “Ferma Sotira, a farm where everything you can imagine is grown on site, from vegetables to grapes to chickens and sheep.”

Is Albania An Under-The-Radar Travel Destination? “Certainly in the past, but tourism has exploded. Roads, hotels… the DNA of tourists is changing rapidly. You can compare it with Croatia ten years ago.”

Which idiom is not true about the country? “Many people think of Albania as a communist picture, Chernobyl buildings and more. But communism is our past and has nothing to do with today’s Albania.

liriatravel.be, vjosanationalpark.al