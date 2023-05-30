You Can Expect These Fairy Tale Movies From Disney After ‘The Little Mermaid’



The Little Mermaid is doing great at the cinema. For those who can’t get enough of Disney remakes, there’s still plenty to watch.

Disney has plans for several live-action remakes. sunny animation film gets the same Moana A remake starring Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. It doesn’t stop there, as there are more than ten movies that are making a big difference at Disney.

snow White

get in addition Lilo and Stitch, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, The Sword in the Stone And Hercules A new version of the iconic animation. also get snow White One major change with Rachel Ziegler in the lead and we can expect a completely different movie from her according to Disney!

When it comes to Disney area animals, there’s a lot to discuss. That’s how we get the actual versions of Robin Hood, Bambi And Aristotle as a live-action film.

lion king prequel

Then about prequels, sequels and spin-offs. live action Aladdin There will be a spin-off on Disney+ from 2019 focusing on Prince Anders; The man who is after Princess Jasmine. Cruella Will get a live-action sequel with Emma Stone in the lead The Lion King Gets a prequel about Mufasa.

It is not yet known when these films will be shown.

Interested in writing reviews about movies and series? We are looking for editors.