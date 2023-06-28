You can go to these festivals for free this summer

Now that P!NK, Bruce Springsteen and Harry Styles have officially kicked off the summer of festivals in Belgium, we’re all in a collective festival mood. Haven’t booked tickets yet for this year? Don’t worry, because this summer you can go to these festivals for free!

Don’t feel like spending big bucks on Rock Werchter, Pukkelpop or Tomorrowland? Or don’t know where summer will take you this year? You don’t need tickets to these festivals and you can enjoy the music, atmosphere and entertainment for free!

Leifstein – Kortrijk You’ll need to be in Kortrijk in early July for a small local festival. Leifesten takes place in good tradition on the city’s Grote Markt and is, above all, a pleasant gathering of residents. But with at least a few DJs, it’s also a festival we’re going to! artist’s? From DJ Razor to the Whyte It Can sound system, plus the all-new Iron Man: Average Robb. When? Saturday 8th July. Where? Kortrijk’s Grote Markt. more information



Ghent Festival Whoever says Ghent in summer, undoubtedly immediately thinks of the Ghent Festival. As always, the city of Ghent is again this year filled with activities, performances, shows, workshops and dance recitals. artist’s? The Ghent stages have been trotted by others including Philippe Cavallier, Pomelien Thijs, Yves Deruyter, Bent Van Looy and Lady Lynn. When? From Friday 14th July to Sunday 23rd July. Where? Baudelhof, Beverhoutplein/Place Musset, Camping Vlassmarkt, Emile Braunplein, François Laurentplein/Luisterplein, Groenenmarkt, Korenlei-Graslei, Korenmarkt, Couture, Miramiro, Sint-Baafsplein, Sint-Vierleplein, Walter de Buckplein, Willem de Beersteeg in Ghent. more information



Crisis Festival – Erps-Quarps The Crisis Festival in Arps-Quarps is offering one day free this year. On Saturday 15th July you can visit Chrysterine again for a showcase of emerging talent. From hip hop over techno to house, but also punk and pop music, there is a place in Erps-Quarps. You can also go there on July 14, but then you will have to pay an entrance fee of €20. artist’s? You’ll find artists like Meltheads, Black Leather Jacket, and NAFT at Crisis Festival. The day before, Fledy Melkuli and Ramkot also performed. When? Saturday 15 July. Where? Threatened area Kastelstraat 45, 3071 Erps-Quarps (Körtenberg). more information



Sphinx Mixed – Antwerp Anyone who knows Sphinx Mixed knows that everything is possible and nothing is required. With cozy food trucks that bring you flavors from around the world and a diverse range of artists, Sphinx Mixed is one of the best free festivals with a lot for kids to experience too. artist’s? Salif Keita, Yemi Alade, K. Featuring Zia, Rodrigo Cuevas, Bart Peters and Kavtar Sadiq, the Sphinx weekend promises to be an amazing mix of different musical styles. When? From Thursday 27th July to Sunday 30th July. Where? Doctor. Theo Tuttstraat 20, 2530 Bouchout. more information



Absolutely Free Festival – Genk In Genk you can enter the festival absolutely free on one condition – as the name suggests – completely free. You will need to bring a box of empty batteries. At AFF, they hold sustainability in high esteem and delight in contributing to nature. artist’s? Discover international new faces with Novgrod, Gay Se Akyol, Avalanche Kaito, Dan Deacon and Porridge Radio. When? From Friday 4th August to Saturday 5th August. Where? Sea-mine site in Genk. more information



Foot Job – Bruges You can take the Benenwerk festival in Bruges very literally: from tango to salsa, hip-hop and even twerking, you can try. Apart from the dance moves that enthrall the whole of Bruges, you can also enjoy some DJ sets that provide a great atmosphere. Grease those dancing feet already! artist’s? On Wismarkt you can listen to the pictures of Faisal and Oju Gyal. But DJ Sahara, Flavor Drop and Team DAMP also challenge you to stay still. When? Saturday, 12 August. Where? The Burg, Grote Markt, Belfry Lower and Upper Halls, Binnenplein Hallen, Entrance Square Conservatory, Wiesmarkt, Astridpark, Ovala ‘t Bielske, Inner Garden on Erentstuin and Binnenplein Greuthusse. more information



Tracks Festival – Roselare As the name suggests, the Trax Festival takes place at the Trax site in Roselare. In addition to being a venue for various events, parties, and markets, the TRAX site is also known for its large skate park. And every year the organizers of the Tracks festival manage to get new names for the best and brightest. A hidden gem in the festival range if you ask us! artist’s? Tracks are played by Flip Cavalier, Glints, High High, Eagle, Jack Vamp and The Castle of Creep and Maze on the Roof of the Festival. When? Saturday, 26 August. Where? Traxweg 1, 8800 Roselare. more information



Woodrock – Ghent Nothing is more fun than dancing till the wee hours among the trees decorated with lights. This is what the Ghent festival Woodrock offers you! We still have to wait for the full line-up, but the first name and the accompanying atmosphere are already mentally transporting us to Vinke Bovin Park. artist’s? So far only Friday’s names are known, Radio Topkas, Pussi Wilo and De Molteni. When? From Friday 25 August to Sunday 27 August. Where? Vinke Bovin Park – Botestraat 131, 9032 Vondelgem. more information



Manrock – Mechelen It is definitely very important to end the summer well and in Mechelen they already know how to do that. During the day you will be surprised by spontaneous dance and singing performances in the street and camaraderie is the trump card. In the evening you can visit any of the six stages, each with its own style and style of music. There is always something for everyone at the Mechelen festival. artist’s? This year you can see Merol, Pomelien Thijs, Bart Peters, Black Box Revelation, Admiral Freeby and The Meltheads for free. When? Thursday 24 August to 27 August. Where? The Grote Markt, Izzerenlein, Sinte-Matetuin, Kulturplein, Tuin Morelshuis and Blinkhuis in Mechelen. more information



